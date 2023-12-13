Magna and 360ofme to Host Women of Inforum@CES Networking Reception to Connect Women in Tech

– Fifth Women of Inforum@CES event provides the opportunity for professionals in automotive, technology, and manufacturing to relax, connect, and network –

DETROIT, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women are making important contributions to the burgeoning mobility industry, and the opportunities continue to grow.

To connect talented women and men within the automotive and other tech-reliant industries, Magna and 360ofme will host the Women of Inforum@CES event at the 2024 show to showcase and support the work of Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies. The reception will be Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 4-6 p.m. PST, at the Magna Booth #3725, West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Women represent an important but underrepresented part of the mobility workforce. We, along with our partners, are working to attract more women to the field and showcase their talents to the industry," said Terry Barclay, president and CEO of Inforum. "CES represents an excellent opportunity to tap into the talented women - and men - in these growing fields and help them make the connections needed to advance and elevate their careers."

"Magna is dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the automotive industry," said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Magna. "Inforum@CES provides a platform for women in STEM to connect and for us to explore additional ways to empower their professional growth throughout the evolving automotive technology landscape. We are proud to support initiatives that enrich the industry's workforce and promote collaboration."

"Female founders are unique in our industry. The fact is there is not enough investment in female-founded businesses to thrive and scale," said Kara Grasso, strategy and revenue lead for 360ofme. "Our industry is stronger when we integrate a broad perspective of ideas and viewpoints, and we are proud to be here at this important event raising awareness and supporting diverse solutions within the mobility industry."

Created in 1962 as the Women's Economic Club, Inforum offers strategic networking, leadership and training opportunities, and educational research and advocacy to accelerate careers, boost talent initiatives for companies, and boost women's leadership contribution to the economy. For more information, see www.myinforum.org.

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 181,000 employees across 344 manufacturing operations and 104 product development, engineering, and sales centers spanning 29 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

As a trusted personal data exchange platform, 360ofme is committed to transforming the paradigm of personal data ownership by rebuilding trust between ethical businesses and consumers. Based on low-code, secure, and compliant technology, the platform allows for personal data to be protected, curated, and monetized while end consumers retain full control of their information. At the core, 360ofme's goal is to solve for increased privacy regulations while adding value to both businesses and consumers. For more information, please visit www.360ofme.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

