All-electric Kia EV9 named to Popular Science “50 Greatest Innovations of 2023”

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 has been named to Popular Science's "2023 Best of What's New" Awards. The publication's editorial team recognized the three-row EV9 SUV for its inventive use of interior materials, noting "Kia's new EV9 may be an impressive-looking electric vehicle, but what's inside may be even more important." This is the first year that a Kia vehicle has been named to Popular Science's annual rankings of the year's "Greatest Innovations."

"The EV9 SUV is accelerating the EV revolution through a holistic commitment to innovation, including our '10 Must-Have Items' that establish a new paradigm in color, material, and finish," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With a starting price under $55,000, ultra-fast charging capability and room for up to seven passengers, the EV9 represents the pinnacle of our lineup of award-winning vehicles. This accolade from Popular Science boldly underscores what a game changer the EV9 really is."

Inside and out, the EV9 exemplifies the Kia design philosophy of "Opposites United," which masters the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole. In keeping with the tenets of Kia's "Opposites United" ethos, the interior of the EV9 infuses cues from nature through creative contrast, innovative use of materials, and the interplay between humans and their environment. This post-industrial approach introduces a new level of refinement of craft to Kia.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What's New Awards showcase the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures," said Annie Colbert, Popular Science Editor-in-Chief. "From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023."

