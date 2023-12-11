Strava Appoints Google Executive, Michael Martin as CEO

Martin brings nearly three decades of leadership experience growing businesses at Fortune 100 brands including Nike, Disney and NBCUniversal

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes, today announced the appointment of Michael Martin as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Martin will also join the Strava Board of Directors upon assuming the role on January 2, 2024. Currently, Martin serves as the general manager of YouTube Shopping, focused on helping creators to build and diversify their businesses through commerce.

Martin brings nearly three decades of leadership experience growing businesses at Fortune 100 brands including Nike, Disney and NBCUniversal. (PRNewswire)

Martin, a veteran technology, media and retail executive, has extensive experience leading product, design, engineering, marketing and business teams for a myriad of top consumer and technology brands. During his tenure at Nike, Martin served as the first product leader, whose responsibilities included their connected fitness portfolio: Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club, Nike Adapt and the Apple Watch Nike+.

The news comes after Michael Horvath, having co-founded Strava 15 years earlier with Mark Gainey, announced he would be stepping down once the company identified the right next leader that would carry the brand forward into Strava's next era of growth.

Over the past few years Strava's global community has grown from 50 million to over 120 million, the team has grown to over 400 employees worldwide, and the company has operated profitably each year.

"I am incredibly proud of what the Strava team has accomplished, especially during the past four years during which we built our subscription with the needs of our community in mind and strengthened our foundation for future growth," said Michael Horvath, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In Michael Martin, I am confident we found a leader I can pass the baton to and who can build Strava's momentum even further. I look forward to supporting him as Executive Advisor to the CEO."

A skilled community builder who has led world-class teams, Martin is joining Strava at a pivotal time as the company's growth continues to accelerate and they look ahead to execute ambitious plans to scale the product offering in 2024. This is further bolstered by the latest rollout of in-app Messaging and the soon to be launched Year In Sport global initiative.

"I'm thrilled to join Strava," said Michael Martin. "My experience has shown me that motivating people to become more active is a massive and universal challenge. I am in awe of what Michael, Mark and the Strava team have built. As a member of the Strava community, it is a dream to join this company and have the opportunity to take it to the next level in service of athletes everywhere."

"Michael Martin's experiences in some of the world's most competitive digital markets and intimate familiarity with what it takes to delight hundreds of millions of consumers provide him with all the necessary gear to build on the many accomplishments of Strava's founders," said Michael Moritz, Strava board member and former Chairman Sequoia Capital.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

Press Kit: Image to be used with release

Press Contact

press@strava.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.