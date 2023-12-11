RetirementTrack From OneAmerica® Hits Crucial 3-Year Milestone

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® is proud to announce that RetirementTrack — a multi-glide path target date fund (TDF) created through a collaboration of industry leaders — recently reached its three-year anniversary, hitting a crucial milestone for proving the viability of the funds.

OneAmerica logo (PRNewswire)

Assets in the RetirementTrack funds also recently surpassed $1 billion.

"We're very proud that we've hit this important landmark for the RetirementTrack program," said Alan Blaskowski, vice president of product, business development and innovation for Retirement Services at OneAmerica. "This milestone opens new opportunities for OneAmerica customers and potential customers, giving them access to funds with a now proven and established track record. With multiple glide paths, customers can pick what strategy or risk tolerance they are comfortable with."

Many financial advisors look for TDFs with a proven three-year record of solid performance as a marker of confidence in that program before they will recommend it to clients and plan participants.

When RetirementTrack started in 2020, it was a new step forward for TDFs. The program allows participants to customize their risk tolerance with three glide paths: conservative, moderate or aggressive. RetirementTrack is an investment option that gives participants the flexibility to fit their individual needs and objectives.

"At OneAmerica we understand that no two participants are alike, and we believe that retirement plan offerings should reflect that," said Sandy McCarthy, president of Retirement Services and head of Enterprise Operations at OneAmerica. "The approach we've taken with RetirementTrack fills an important gap in the marketplace — affording participants with tools that they can customize, and empowering them to manage their funds in the way that's best for them."

Learn more about RetirementTrack by watching this video.

CONTACTS:

Zach Osowski

OneAmerica PR Manager

zach.osowski@oneamerica.com

Created and managed through a collaboration of industry leaders, each specializing in what they do best — BlackRock, flexPATH Strategies, LLC, and Great Gray Trust1 — RetirementTrack is available exclusively to OneAmerica customers through a collective investment trust (CIT), with additional highlights of 3(38) investment management. RetirementTrack also adheres to U.S. Department of Labor fiduciary guidelines, released to help protect fiduciaries and guide them in making prudent decisions.

1 RetirementTrack Funds ("Funds") are bank collective investment funds; they are not mutual funds. Great Gray Trust Company, LLC serves as the Trustee of the Funds and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and investments made in, the Funds. The Funds and their units are exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Securities Act of 1933, respectively.

Investments in the Funds are not bank deposits or obligations of and are not insured or guaranteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, any bank, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, or any other governmental agency. The Funds are commingled investment vehicles, and as such, the values of the underlying investments will rise and fall according to market activity; it is possible to lose money by investing in the Funds.

Participation in the Funds is limited primarily to qualified retirement plans and certain state or local government plans and is not available to IRAs, health and welfare plans and, in certain cases, Keogh (H.R. 10) plans. Collective Investment Trust Funds may be suitable investments for plan fiduciaries seeking to construct a well-diversified retirement savings program. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any pooled investment fund carefully before investing.

About OneAmerica

A national provider of insurance and financial services for 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-OneAmerica.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneAmerica