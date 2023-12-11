Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Acquires Assets of Detroit-Based Twin Bridges Enterprises

Acquisition marks the company's fourth strategic expansion in semi trailer leasing since 2021

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing ( www.boxwheel.com ), a leading provider of semi trailer rentals, leases and sales with physical rental locations in Denver, El Paso, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Reno, NV, and Salt Lake City, UT, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Twin Bridges Enterprises located in Detroit, MI.

Boxwheel Trailer Leasing (PRNewsfoto/Boxwheel Trailer Leasing) (PRNewswire)

This is Boxwheel's fourth strategic expansion since 2021.

This acquisition enables customers in the Detroit semi trailer rental and leasing markets to benefit from Boxwheel's deep trailer rental expertise, expanded geographic coverage and wide network of industry connections.

"Twin Bridges Enterprises has a long history in the Detroit area and is widely respected in the trailer rental industry," said Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike Sindelar. "Boxwheel will continue to provide the exceptional service and quality semi trailer solutions that Twin Bridges customers are accustomed to.

All of us at Boxwheel look forward to building and maintaining strong relationships with our new Detroit-area customers as we transition the business to operate under the Boxwheel Trailer Leasing name."

This is Boxwheel's fourth strategic expansion since 2021. It follows the company's acquisitions of All-Ways Leasing's assets in Denver, Prime Trailer Leasing's Salt Lake City and Reno branches and Fleet Trailer Leasing in El Paso.

Boxwheel—with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lenders Hancock Whitney and Third Coast Bank—plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.

About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides dry vans, flatbeds and refrigerated units for rental, lease or sale to customers seeking long-haul, cartage and storage solutions.

About Crosstimbers Capital Group

Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information, visit www.crosstimbers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boxwheel Trailer Leasing