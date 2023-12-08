Inaugurating the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, President Joko Widodo Applauds BRI's Support in Advancing MSMEs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, graced the inauguration of BRI's UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on December 7, 2023. This event, also part of the bank's 128th anniversary celebrations, served as a platform for Indonesian MSMEs to engage with international buyers, and nurturing MSME growth. Under the theme "Crafting Global Connection," 700 MSMEs participated in the three-day event, marking the prestigious 5th edition of this expo.

Jakarta (7/12)- President Joko Widodo attended the opening ceremony of the BRI's UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, which brought together 700 MSMEs from across Indonesia. The event, which runs until 10 December, provides a valuable opportunity for MSMEs to compete in the international market. (PRNewswire)

The President commended BRI's commitment to empowering Indonesian MSME saying, "Our MSMEs must continue to elevate their status, to Go Digital, Go International, and dominate our local market because our market is tremendously large, but also without neglecting the export and global markets."

Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, also praised BRI's programs, highlighting the success of initiatives like this event in stimulating the economy, stating "This is an economic cornerstone. With BRI's support, MSMEs displaying strong performance reflect positively on real business activities within society, fostering economic growth. Additionally, BRI exhibits commendable banking performance."

BRI's President Director, Sunarso, underscored the institution's responsibility in advancing Indonesian MSMEs. "BRI sees significant opportunities for Indonesian products in the global market. Our nation's creations are deemed competitive in quality compared to products from other countries, and the agreements' value through BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR's business matching continues to rise annually."

Over the years, the expo's business agreements have shown remarkable growth: from US$33.5 million in 2019 to US$57.5 million in 2020, escalating further to US$72.1 million in 2021 and reaching US$76.7 million in 2022. This year's target is to secure contracts totaling US$80 million.

Featuring 700 curated MSMEs from across the country in five categories: Home Decor & Craft, Food & Beverage, Accessories & Beauty, Fashion & Textiles, and Healthcare/Wellness. The BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 endeavors to connect Indonesian MSMEs with global markets, nurturing their expansion and bolstering national exports. It underscores BRI's commitment to elevating MSMEs and showcasing the competitiveness of Indonesian products on the global stage.

