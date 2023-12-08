84 Lumber Donates $100,000 on 'Good Morning America' to Help Rebuild Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Building Materials Supplier Spreads Early Holiday Cheer by Gifting Money & Supplies

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, partnered with "Good Morning America" this week to give a special surprise to the nonprofit Rolling Fork Rising, announcing a donation of $25,000 in building materials and $100,000 in funds to help build more homes for families in the tornado-ravaged town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi. $2,000 was also donated in appreciation of community heroes.

Photo ID (from left to right): Brandy Bradshaw, GMA’s Sam Champion, GMA’s Robin Roberts, 84 Lumber’s Matt Watkins, 84 Lumber’s Amy Smiley, Britt Williamson, 84 Lumber’s Robert Woodrow, Jamie Herman, Dr. Miriam Hamilton. Photo credit “ABC News” (PRNewswire)

"It was an honor to partner with 'Good Morning America' to celebrate an incredible story about resilience, teamwork, and community," said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber. "At 84 Lumber, we help build America. So, it's a great privilege to support the mission of Rolling Fork Rising, and to help individuals and organizations most in need."

84 Lumber associates Robert Woodrow, divisional vice president, and Matt Watkins, area manager at 84 Lumber, were on hand to help deliver the good news to the Rolling Fork community.

"While we are the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, we are foremost a family-owned company, and we put people and the communities that we serve as our first priority," added Smiley.

A devastating EF4 tornado swept through Rolling Fork last March, killing 15 people and destroying much of the city's homes and businesses, leaving community leaders and charitable organizations to step up to work to rebuild the town together and get its residents back on track.

Rolling Fork resident and pastor Britt Williamson took recovery efforts into his own hands, launching Rolling Fork Rising, whose mission is to help formerly renting families return to Rolling Fork as homeowners. The organization is building 1,200-1,300 square-foot homes in the community to provide former renters with the opportunity to return to Rolling Fork and purchase new homes at a discounted price.

To view the "Good Morning America" segment, click here.

Contact Rolling Fork Rising to see how you can help. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in 33 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

