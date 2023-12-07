NOW AVAILABLE: ROMANCE IS REVISITED FOR H&M STUDIO’S HOLIDAY CAPSULE

Sculptural corsetry, lingerie touches and desirable tailoring –trending now in H&M Studio's Holiday Capsule

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Studio's Holiday Capsule returns to fashion foundations with corsetry, lingerie and tailoring – heralding a romantic, new era for eveningwear. Inspired by antique undergarments and the raw structures of Brutalist architecture, the collection offsets dresses with sophisticated suiting. With graceful silhouettes in silk and lace, and a soft color palette, it's an alluring take on day-to-night dressing. The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule will be available in selected stores and at hm.com beginning December 7th.

"Timeless dressing and an enduring sense of sophistication defines the H&M Studio Holiday Capsule. We wanted to play around with corsetry, but also revitalise favourite styles like the bias-cut slip dress and the sculptural blazer, all in enduring fabrics that age beautifully and will delight and excite for years to come," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design womenswear and creative advisor at H&M.

Key pieces include a voluminous tulle ballgown in dramatic red, blush-pink lace panelled evening dress, and sparkling mesh mini dress with a peek-a-boo neckline. Lingerie detailing updates traditional tailoring, with mesh-trimmed black trousers co-ordinating with a cropped corset top and slouchy blazer. Accessories add edge, with geometric jewellery and minimal strappy sandals.

"Poetic and sensual, this characterful collection balances feminine dresses in lace, tulle and silk with more masculine oversized tailoring, for a modern eveningwear formula," says Kathrin Deutsch, collection designer at H&M Studio.

Tempting textures meet long-lasting, premium-quality fabrics with the majority made from more sustainably sourced materials. Highlights include organic silk, recycled wool, Lenzing EcoVero™ viscose, and sequins made from recycled polyester. The collection also features select jewelery pieces made from recycled aluminium.

10 Years of H&M Studio

H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013, the collections are developed in-house by a dedicated design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier. The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule marks 10 years of H&M Studio, and a new chapter for the limited-edition collections, which were previously released biannually. In a newly expanded remit, from this season H&M Studio will comprise a creative framework that encompasses multiple limited-edition collections per year, with several drops per season.

