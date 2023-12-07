Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kona Win 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

2024 IONIQ 5 Wins 2024 Best Buy Award for Electric Vehicles

2024 Kona Wins 2024 Best Buys Award for Subcompact SUVs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kona have been honored with a pair of prestigious 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The IONIQ 5 won the Electric Vehicle category for a second year in a row and the Kona claimed the Subcompact SUV Award category. Recognized as benchmark models in their respective segments, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kona stood out to Kelley Blue Book editors for their remarkable strides in technology, efficiency, safety, and design. Now in their tenth year, KBB.com's Best Buy Awards continue to evolve to reflect today's dynamic automotive landscape. The organization's comprehensive process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data, including vehicle transaction prices, KBB.com's 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews, ratings, and retail sales information.

"The 2024 Hyundai Kona and IONIQ 5 showcase our commitment to quality, advanced technology, and safety," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Kona sets a new standard in its class by smartly blending style, versatility and boasting an impressive array of tech and safety features. The IONIQ 5 is a futuristic-yet-approachable SUV that redefines excellence in electric vehicles, seamlessly merging advanced technology, practicality, and ultra-fast charging capability. These awards highlight Hyundai's commitment to surpassing expectations and changing how we drive for the better."

"The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV is substantially roomier than its predecessor and features some of the newest and best tech in the segment. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 took the world by storm when it debuted a couple years ago, and there's still nothing that offers a more compelling combination of size, price, style, range, charging and tech," said Jason Allan, principal editor of reviews and ratings for Kelley Blue Book.

Praise for the Kona from Kelley Blue Book

The 2024 Hyundai Kona stands out as a futuristic subcompact SUV, not just for its striking design but also for its standard tech and safety features. With an impressive starting price of $24,100i (plus $1,335 destination) the Kona offers a surprising array of amenities, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and advanced safety systems. The interior boasts intuitive controls, ample storage, increased rear-seat legroom, and class-leading cargo space. Engine options balance efficiency and performance, with an electric version set to join. Kelley Blue Book applauds the Kona for setting new standards in quality and features for an appealing SUV, backed by Hyundai's top-notch warrantyii.

Praise for the IONIQ 5 from Kelley Blue Book

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 maintains its top position among electric vehicles for the second year in a row, clinching Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Award. Its design seamlessly blends SUV and hatchback elements, earning prestigious accolades like the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. Beyond its sleek exterior, boasting an impressive range of up to 303iii miles and a spacious, tech-loaded interior, along with an attractive starting price, this model excels in both practicality and innovation, showcasing Hyundai's remarkable progress in the electric vehicle landscape.

For more information and full coverage of the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards, including full editorial comments about each model, pricing details, photos and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-buy-awards-2024/

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers, and manufacturers. The company publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. The company also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders, and fleet owners. The company has 25,000-plus employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

