MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA ADDS SECOND SHIP WITH EXPANDED CARIBBEAN ITINERARIES

Entirely Redesigned "Margaritaville at Sea Islander" Sailing Summer 2024 from Tampa to Key West and Mexico

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Margaritaville at Sea is offering an entirely new way to float into island time aboard their new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Starting June 14, 2024, the fully-reimagined ship will sail four- and five-night cruises with sun-soaked stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, expanding the growing cruise line's itinerary availability to the Gulf of Mexico along with entertainment-packed sea days designed to fully immerse guests in the Margaritaville state of mind. Guests can reserve 2024 sailings online starting today and take advantage of exclusive preview incentives available for a limited time.

"Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we've been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call," said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business." Christopher continued, "We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico."

"We're honored Margaritaville at Sea has chosen Port Tampa Bay to homeport this new addition to their fleet and we welcome them to the Gulf Coast," said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. "Our port's cruise terminals are easy to navigate and provide a variety of unique and interesting activities just steps from the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The ship will be a great addition to our portfolio of cruise lines and a fantastic new option for cruisers from Florida's west coast."

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander spans 12 passenger decks accommodating 2,650 adventure-seeking passengers. Currently undergoing an extensive transformation, Margaritaville at Sea will fully redesign all 1,100 staterooms with custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and all new furnishings including Margaritaville's signature bedding, pillows, and linens. With more than 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Islander suites, couples, families, and friends alike can chase the sunset from their spacious balconies with endless gulf breezes.

The ship will feature a soaring 14-story atrium with a unique nautical Margaritaville flip flop and a lively atrium bar with three awe-inspiring multi-story floating margarita glass chandeliers. Exclusive innovations like the only three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course alongside new family-friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide and signature favorites like JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita's Taco House will make sailing aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander a journey of discovery. The more than 250,000 guests who have sailed aboard the Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will find several familiar favorites, including Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, Margaritaville Coffee Shop, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, surrounded by unforgettable new spaces and experiences to explore.

"We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel," said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. "The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences."

Margaritaville at Sea Islander's first available sailing will be June 14, 2024 on a 4-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, Florida featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and two sea days.

For additional news, updates on the vessel's progress, and exclusive access to preview incentives on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, visit and book now at MargaritavilleAtSea.com .

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a floating offshore vacation experience. The cruise line's maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, carries guests from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, on two- and three-night sailings to the Bahamas, while the all-new Margaritaville at Sea Islander sets sail June 2024 on four- and five-night itineraries with stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso. On board, guests can relax and unwind in casual-luxe comfort, featuring a range of suites, balconies, ocean view and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. Among the passenger decks, guests can enjoy endless entertainment and several dining venues, while unique bars and lounges provide non-stop excitement. With the addition of the Islander, guests will have even more choices for a Margaritaville at Sea vacation or getaway with a range of itineraries from two to five nights and four exciting ports of call. For more information, visit MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

