BEST-EVER NOVEMBER SALES SENDS KIA AMERICA PAST ITS ALL-TIME ANNUAL RECORD IN UNDER ELEVEN MONTHS

Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
  • November saw Kia achieve year-over-year growth for the 16th consecutive month
  • Kia surpasses 700,000 annual units for the second time in the U.S.
  • Electric models post 120% year-over-year increase

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever November sales of 58,338 units, an increase of 3-percent over the same period last year. The record month propelled Kia past its previous record for total annual U.S. sales in under 11 months – with 722,176 vehicles sold with one month remaining in 2023 – and marked the brand's 16th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth.

Best-Ever November Sales Sends Kia America Past its All-time Annual Sales Record in Under Eleven Months(PRNewswire)

Total retail sales in November increased over the previous year with 54,547 units sold through Kia dealers, and total year-to-date retail sales increased 12-percent over the first 11 months of 2022. Kia's EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 120-percent with EV6 sales surging by 101-percent compared to the same month last year. And Kia's EV9 reservation program has received deposits from customers in every one of the 50 U.S. states.

"Demand for Kia vehicles continues at an all-time high and to beat our previous annual sales record in less than 11 months demonstrates the power of the Kia brand and growing lineup of rugged and capable SUVs, sports sedans and innovative EVs," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "New customers are shopping Kia like never before and our retailers are selling more vehicles than ever, and with the groundbreaking EV9 SUV arriving shortly in showrooms and the updated Sorento SUV on the way, we anticipate Kia's winning streak will extend well into the new year."

In November, seven models, including Carnival (+202-percent); EV6 (+101-percent); K5 (+13-percent); Sportage (+4-percent); Seltos (+3-percent); Telluride (+3-percent) and Forte (+1-percent) recorded increased sales compared to the same month the previous year. Kia's SUV lineup accounted for 71-percent of November sales and sales of Kia's electrified models increased 45-percent over the same period last year.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • The all-electric Kia EV9 was named a finalist in the competition for 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. The EV9 was evaluated by 50 third-party jurors and named one of three finalists. NACOTY winners will be announced January 4, 20241.
  • For the second consecutive year, Kia launched the brand's "Season of Giving Back" year-end sales event in partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From November 16January 2, Kia will make a donation to St. Jude for every new Kia model sold or leased at authorized Kia dealerships in the U.S.2
  • The 2023 Kia Telluride SUV was recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press with the organization's "Family Vehicle of the Year" Award. The award was presented at the Los Angeles Auto show, and was decided on by a panel of over 20 Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers. In 2022, Telluride was named "SUV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press, marking this year as a back-to-back win for Kia's award-winning three-row SUV.

MONTH OF NOVEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2023

2022

2023

2022

EV9

5

N/A

5

N/A

EV6

1,290

641

17,630

19,391

Rio

1,785

2,591

25,525

24,638

Forte

9,849

9,725

114,377

100,731

K5

5,112

4,520

59,906

62,946

Stinger

20

342

5,441

7,415

Soul

3,601

4,050

57,864

53,277

Niro

2,366

3,294

33,859

25,171

Seltos

4,214

4,095

55,628

40,750

Sportage

11,010

10,554

129,647

112,170

Sorento

6,872

7,204

80,886

79,124

Telluride

8,810

8,558

101,324

89,033

Carnival

3,404

1,129

40,084

18,480

Total

58,338

56,703

722,176

633,127

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 Kia will donate $14 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 16, 2023, and January 2, 2024 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,500,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

