WK Kellogg Co to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) today announced that Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 6, 2023, at 3:00PM ET.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of the Company's website at investor.wkkellogg.com. Participation by the press and public of the fireside chat will be in listen-only mode. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event will be made available on the investor page of WK Kellogg Co's website.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

