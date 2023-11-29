PN Medical Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Study Evaluating the Direct Impact of Respiratory Muscle Training on Weight Loss

Data show that a weight loss kit including combined respiratory muscle training significantly improved weight loss outcomes with an average of 12 lbs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PN Medical, a cardiopulmonary device manufacturer developing combined respiratory muscle training (cRMT) devices, today announced positive top-line results from a study evaluating the use of respiratory training as part of an overall diet and exercise program to improve weight loss outcomes in obese individuals.

PN Medical, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The primary goal of this study was to evaluate weight loss and other health measures throughout a two-month period in which participants completed daily respiratory training sessions using a device known as The Breather®, which is designed to optimize the pulmonary system and improve cardiorespiratory function and includes a tracking application. The study had almost 50 obese participants weighing 150 pounds or greater.

Summary of topline results observed at the 2-month mark on average:

12 lbs. lost per person

2% loss of body fat

1.8 drop in body mass index (BMI)

A decrease of 10 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure

A significant decrease in blood glucose

"This positive data is a monumental step in demonstrating the connection between respiratory muscle training and weight loss," said Mark A Carbone, Chief Executive Officer of PN Medical. "This discovery marks a pivotal advancement, underscoring the potential of respiratory muscle training in transforming weight management strategies without pharmaceutical interventions."

"This new data validates the impact of respiratory muscle training's role in weight loss among obese individuals," said Dr. Nina Bausek, Chief Scientific Officer at PN Medical. "The findings of this study undeniably show the transformative potential of respiratory interventions such as The Breather in addition to dietary weight management."

"We are extremely honored to be a part of this groundbreaking study with participants use of the ProportionFit Battle Ready Health Kit with respiratory sessions using The Breather," stated Nick Meyer, M.D., President, and Owner of ProportionFit. "Our core mission revolves around enhancing physical health through weight loss and fitness, and we are thrilled that the positive data support the potential of respiratory muscle training in elevating outcomes for obese individuals around the world who are in dire need of alternative solutions to weight loss outside of drug treatments."

About PN Medical, Inc.

PN Medical is a leader in respiratory care and research, creating the world's first Combined Respiratory Muscle Training (cRMT) device more than 40 years ago. Through their products, education, research, and technology, they've helped more than 2 million people recover from respiratory and cardiovascular conditions; improve human performance; reduce stress and anxiety; and find relief and resilience from COVID. Visit https://www.pnmedical.com/ to learn more.

About ProportionFit

ProportionFit is a company, a concept, a lifestyle, and a means focused on improving physical, mental, financial, and spiritual health with a primary focus on weight loss. Through education and the use of clinical tools users are taught a simple, effective, and inexpensive method for weight loss and optimization of health. After all, your health is your greatest defense against disease, stress, and hardship. We help build those defenses for a healthy life. Visit https://proportionfit.com/ to learn more.

Media Contacts

David Schull or Matthew Purcell, PharmD

Russo Partners

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

matthew.purcell@russopartnersllc.com

858-717-2310

646-942-5595

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PN Medical, Inc.