PJM Announces Executive Appointments

Bresler to Executive Vice President, McElwee to Vice President

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO Manu Asthana announced today a series of organizational changes that will best equip PJM to maintain reliability and security, support competitive markets, and help prepare for the grid of the future.

Frederick S. “Stu” Bresler (PRNewswire)

The newly structured Executive Team will see three major changes:

Frederick S. "Stu" Bresler is promoted to Executive Vice President – Market Services & Strategy, leveraging Bresler's deep expertise in markets along with his experience developing the company's strategic plan. The promotion is effective Nov. 28 .

Steven McElwee is promoted to the new role of Vice President and Chief Security Officer, emphasizing the importance and interconnectedness of physical and cybersecurity in PJM's grid operations.

PJM will also launch an executive search for the new role of Executive Vice President – Operations, Planning & Security, created to support the expanding complexity of grid operations and planning for a system undergoing significant transition.

Bresler Appointed to Executive Vice President

Bresler has been instrumental in developing PJM's current strategic plan. In addition, he oversees all aspects of PJM's market functions in his current role of Sr. Vice President – Market Services. His responsibilities cover all of the markets operated by PJM, including those for Capacity, Day-Ahead and Real-Time Energy, Ancillary Services, and Financial Transmission Rights, as well as Demand Response operations. He is responsible for the continued evolution of PJM's markets, including the integration of renewable resources and development of performance analytics, while also working with the PJM Executive Team and Board to establish and maintain PJM's forward-looking strategic objectives and track their progress.

"Over the years, Stu has helped build many of PJM's markets and has made sure all of PJM's markets are supporting the mission of reliability at the least cost for consumers," Asthana said. "PJM and its stakeholders have come to rely on his expertise, diligence, leadership and his willingness to listen to all viewpoints that can help PJM ensure a reliable energy transition."

Bresler started his career at PJM in 1994 as a Professional Engineer supporting System Operations, and he was later responsible for implementing PJM's Demand Response Program and, ultimately, market design for the RTO. Bresler was key in the development of mechanisms by which PJM's operations and markets are coordinated with those of surrounding balancing authorities and regional transmission organizations.

"I have seen the power of competitive markets to reinforce grid reliability while controlling costs for consumers and attracting investment in cleaner and more cost-effective generation technologies," Bresler said. "It is a real honor and privilege to be able to help PJM ensure the reliable delivery of electricity through the current transition as our region moves toward a lower-emitting generation fleet."

Bresler earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a Master of Management in business administration from The Pennsylvania State University. He is chair of the board of APEx (the Association of Power Exchanges), an international organization of electricity and gas market operators, and a former member of the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Bresler is also on the External Advisory Board for the Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering in the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.

McElwee Promoted to Vice President

McElwee assumes the Vice President, Chief Security Officer role effective Jan. 10, 2024. McElwee has over 15 years of experience in the industry including expertise in cyber threat and risk analysis, security policy development and governance, vulnerability management, security monitoring and response, cyber forensics, security assessments, and IT operations monitoring.

"Steve's cyber experience in his current role, coupled with his experience supporting business continuity and recovery, physical security tactics, and NERC CIP compliance, will add tremendous value to the PJM security program," Asthana said. "He has put his stamp on the industry for his ability to heighten awareness and educate employees and stakeholders on security risks and practices."

In addition to cybersecurity, McElwee will also have responsibility for Physical Security, Business Continuity, Facilities Services, and Identity & Access Management.

McElwee, who holds a Ph.D. in information assurance from Nova Southeastern University, started with PJM in 2008 and has held multiple roles in the organization.

"The landscape of threats aimed at the electrical grid continues to increase exponentially, and I'm committed, along with PJM, to meeting this challenge with the resources necessary to keep power flowing for the 65 million people we serve," McElwee said.

McElwee will continue to report to Thomas F. O'Brien, Sr. Vice President and Chief Information Officer, until the new Executive Vice President – Operations, Planning & Security is announced.

EVP Operations, Planning & Security Announced

PJM is engaged in a search for a new Executive Vice President – Operations, Planning & Security. This important role will continue to focus on reliability, planning for the grid of the future, and operational excellence. In addition, it combines physical security, cybersecurity, Enterprise Information Security, IT Compliance, Business Continuity, and Security Engineering & Architecture in a new division. The search will be handled by Preng & Associates, the world's largest executive search firm dedicated to the energy industry, with a target of having the position filled in the second quarter of 2024.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

Steven McElwee (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PJM Interconnection