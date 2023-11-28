OCLC named 'Best Place to Work in IT' by Computerworld

Global library technology leader takes first place among midsize organizations for the second consecutive year

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLC , the leading library technology and research organization, has been named the best place to work in IT among midsize global organizations on Computerworld's 2024 Best Places to Work in IT annual list. It is the second consecutive year that OCLC has been recognized as best in its class. With its staff of 1,200 worldwide, OCLC placed first in the category of midsize employers (1,001 to 4,999 employees).

OCLC also placed first in its class for diversity strategies programs, and benefits

This is the 14th time that OCLC has been selected among Computerworld's top workplaces for information technology (IT) professionals. The recognition is part of the IT publication's annual selection of the Best Places to Work in IT. While in past years the survey has been offered only to U.S.-based companies, the last two years Computerworld welcomed participation by organizations worldwide.

"It is truly an honor to be named the top IT workplace in Computerworld's global survey for the second consecutive year," said Skip Prichard, OCLC President and CEO. "We never take this recognition for granted. We always strive to create a culture and environment in which our associates can thrive. We share a steadfast commitment to providing the technologies libraries need to serve their communities. That mission is what drives us as an organization. And it is the talented people who share that commitment that make OCLC a wonderful place to work."

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, OCLC provides state-of-the-art technologies and services, research, and community programs to libraries of all types and sizes. Together, thousands of OCLC member libraries in more than 100 countries support access to the world's collected knowledge. WorldCat, the world's most comprehensive online resource for finding library materials, is among many services provided by OCLC. Anyone can search the collections of thousands of libraries through WorldCat.org .

In addition to placing first overall in the midsize category, OCLC placed first for its diversity strategies programs, first for its exceptional benefits, seventh for hybrid work experience, and ninth for IT growth.

"For decades, OCLC has made a conscious and consistent effort to support a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Tammi Spayde, OCLC Vice President, Purpose, People, and Place. "We are committed to providing the best environment possible to help people succeed and grow in the workplace, and the flexibility and benefits to help us outside of work. Each day, we are united in our efforts to create technology with a purpose to fulfill our mission to serve libraries and library users."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a survey of company attributes in categories such as benefits, career development, compensation, DEI, future of work, training, and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

More about careers at OCLC is on the OCLC website.

