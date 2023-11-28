Leading the Charge: Industry Pioneers Unite to Announce Major Shake-Up of UK's Electric Vehicle Charging Market

A major partnership that will significantly accelerate the rollout of the UK's public and private Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure has been announced today. Tech-first utility company and the UK's largest independent energy supplier, Pozitive Energy, and leading Swiss energy management solutions provider, Landis+Gyr, have joined forces to deliver the country's most substantial gear shift in EV charging.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will see a unique delivery model rolled out across the country, with businesses able to access the complete end-to-end EV charging infrastructure, including full installation and management of Landis+Gyr's premium EV charging solutions, fixed national pricing, 'tap and go' payment processes, and the ability to earn revenues or offset energy bills from chargepoint use.

Not only will this make EV charging as accessible and easy as possible for both businesses deploying it and their customers who use it, but it will also help expedite the expansion of the UK's EV infrastructure, which continues to lag behind other European countries.

Nathan Daniels, Head of Electric Vehicles at Pozitive Energy, commented: "Our partnership with Landis+Gyr represents the largest advancement in the UK's EV market in decades, and will see us together, driving forward Britain's ability to reach its Net Zero and low carbon targets.

"For too long, the country's EV charging infrastructure has presented a barrier to consumer adoption. Working with Landis+Gyr to develop this unique approach to EV charging will see UK businesses gain access to revenue generating charge points, while also offering drivers access to a much more robust and easy to use charging network thus benefitting us all in an expanding EV infrastructure.

"As a tech-first energy supplier to businesses, we are in a unique position to deliver a future-proof EV charging solution, that ensures all regulatory and legislative changes are accounted for while providing unrivalled automation and ease of use."

Once deployment has been completed, the partnership will see Pozitive Energy provide the largest network of EV chargers in the UK.

Rob Harper, Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, Landis+Gyr, concluded: "This partnership provides business customers with a unique no-regrets decision to boost the growth of a much needed EV charging infrastructure. The installation of Landis+Gyr chargers and all supporting contactless payment terminals means that drivers can pay without the need for a mobile application. The deployment of the EV chargers is being managed by both companies' advanced IT capabilities. We are looking forward to watching the growth of the network as we look to manage energy better."

Over the next five years, Pozitive Energy expects to install 30,000 of Landis+Gyr's electric vehicle charging units across the UK, which will make it one of the UK's largest Charge Point Operators (CPOs).

About Pozitive Energy

Headquartered in Canary Wharf, UK, and with operations across 3 continents, Pozitive Energy is a sustainable utility provider, financial services and tech, EV, and metering company in one.

With a unique business model, it helps hundreds of thousands of UK businesses manage their energy, telecoms, water, payments, EV charging and even carbon offsetting from one single login; whilst driving profitability and sustainability.

Pozitive Energy's sophisticated, in-house monitoring software and cutting-edge online portal means that they can offer bespoke, low-cost tariffs based exclusively on customers' individual needs; whilst providing complete transparency and real-time data to enable businesses to make informed decisions about their entire utility portfolio requirements.

Comprehensive, competitive, clever, and clean, Pozitive Energy offers time, cost and planet saving all in one place. A holistic solution to help businesses save time, reduce costs, increase profits, and become more environmentally sustainable.

Pozitive Energy helps provide clean energy and carbon offsetting to enable more climate positive businesses whilst simultaneously driving forward the UK's net zero goal.

Pozitive Energy compromises of energy, payments, telecommunications, and water.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896.

With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

