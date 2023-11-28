Jolly Pets Announces Annual Charitable Campaign #WeGiveaJolly to Benefit Shelter Dogs Across the Country Beginning Giving Tuesday

Made-in-the-USA pet toy company and 19 influencer ambassadors collaborate for the November 28-December 25 holiday season initiative

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Pets, a leading provider of innovative and durable pet toys made in the USA, is collaborating with 19 influencer ambassadors for its annual charitable campaign #WeGiveaJolly. During the holiday season, from November 28 to December 25, Jolly Pets will donate a high-quality toy for every purchase made to a rescue dog at 19 animal shelters across the country represented by the ambassadors. Louisa Casto, marketing director of Jolly Pets, a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, made the announcement.

"The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to make a difference in the lives of shelter dogs than through the power of play and companionship. Jolly Pets understands the importance of providing joy and comfort to dogs awaiting their forever homes, and #WeGiveaJolly exemplifies our commitment to this cause," said Casto. "We believe that every dog deserves love, care, and happiness regardless of their circumstances. That's why we're excited to kick off our annual #WeGiveaJolly campaign, collaborating with compassionate ambassadors and animal shelters to make a real difference in a dog's life."

This year's campaign brings together a diverse group of 19 influencer ambassadors, each representing a unique animal shelter from across the country. They have demonstrated unwavering dedication to improving the lives of shelter dogs and will work in tandem with Jolly Pets to distribute toys to dogs in need. The ambassadors, shelters, and locations are:

@guidingeyesfortheblind for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Yorktown Heights, NY

@goodasgoldens for Canine Companions, Sacramento, CA

@Jack_the_Sleeper for Fort Worth North Animal Care and Adoption Campus, Haslet, TX

@moosethegoldenretriever for Rescue Village , Russell Twp ., OH

@cheriethesurfdog for Frenchies United Rescue, Claremont, CA

@incredibullstella for Animal Help Alliance, Las Vegas, NV

@iheartpgracie for Animal Care Centers of NYC, New York, NY

@2rockstarlabs for Crossed Paws Animal Shelter, Woodsfield, OH

@koda.laredo for Hoosier Bulldog Rescue, Indianapolis, IN

@posies_pocketful_of_praise for Pickens Humane Society, Liberty, SC

@ziggy_loving_life for Home Fur Good Animal Rescue, Phoenix , AR

@maligator_apollo for PAWS Chicago, Chicago, IL

@remingtonpup for Great Pyrenees Rescue Society, Spring, TX

@gvl_golden_girls for Dog Squad, Greer, SC

@enzo.and.bella for Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control, Northville, MI

@benny.n.lola for Humane Society Silicon Valley, Milpitas, CA

@leuleu_theblue for the Pet Alliance Sanford Shelter, Orlando, FL

@the.hero.dogs for Hot Mess Pooches, Homer, IL

@fosterkittenhq for The Animal Welfare League of Arlington , Arlington, VA

"By participating in Jolly Pets #WeGiveaJolly, our customers are not only providing joy to their own pets but also extending that joy to shelter dogs waiting for a loving home. It's a small act of kindness that can profoundly impact these dogs' lives," Casto added. "We encourage using the hashtag #WeGiveaJolly on social media to encourage friends and family to participate in this heartwarming initiative."

About Jolly Pets

Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters nationwide to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The made-in-the-USA product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores, including Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company based in New York City that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information, visit www.tenave.com.

