Iapetus Holdings Welcomes Robert Gilbert as New Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iapetus Holdings LLC, a privately held portfolio of energy and utility services companies and alternative investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Gilbert as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Gilbert brings more than fifteen years of executive experience, including CFO roles, to the Houston-based company. His valuable contributions have impacted the success of leading companies, including UniversalPegasus, TETRA Technologies, Orinoco, and most recently, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Iapetus CEO Craig Taylor touts Gilbert's broad professional strengths, which encompass finance, operations, and supply chain management, as exactly what Iapetus and its operating companies need right now, during a time of unprecedented growth.

"We couldn't be more excited about adding Robert to the Iapetus team," Taylor declared. "Not only will he seamlessly fit with the culture here, but his proven skills and expertise in managing working capital, streamlining processes, enhancing reporting, and implementing financial controls will take our financials to the next level."

Gilbert expressed enthusiasm as well, stating, "I'm looking forward to being a part of Iapetus' winning culture and am thrilled about the opportunity to drive continued success at such a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory."

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held, minority- and veteran-owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, human resources, legal, energy, safety, risk management, operational management, communications, and various other disciplines.

With offices across the U.S., Iapetus is efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for its clients. The operating companies include Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Atlas Field Services, Atlas Commodities, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions, Soaring Eagle Technologies, and the Unmanned Aviation Training Institute (UATI).

