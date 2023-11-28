Chuck E. Cheese Unveils New Birthday Platform with New Entertainment Show, Strategic Marketing Partnership and Ticket Promotion

Company debuts new English, Spanish and American Sign Language Birthday song, New Digital partner Evite

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No.1 global family entertainment fun Center and worldwide leader in kids' birthdays, announced an exciting array of enhancements to make every birthday celebration extra special. With a focus on inclusivity and guest experience, Chuck E. Cheese has introduced a new birthday show that's available in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL), along with an exciting new Ticket Blaster promotion. In addition, Chuck E. Cheese is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Evite, the world's leading digital invitation platform, making it easier than ever to plan and host Chuck E. Cheese birthday parties.

A Birthday Show for All Kids

As the Birthday Capital of the Universe(TM), Chuck E. Cheese believes that every child deserves a spectacular birthday celebration, and to ensure that everyone can join in the fun, the brand has introduced a new performance with Chuck E. available in English, Spanish, and for the first time in its history, in ASL. Chuck E. Cheese is also partnering with KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, to make the iconic "Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Song" even more accessible to kids! The video will feature KIDZ BOP Kid Savvy - a deaf performer - using American Sign Language (ASL) to sign and dance along. All versions of the new song and video will now also be featured on the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel as part of the growing library of original kids' content. This inclusive approach allows more children and their families to fully participate and enjoy the experience, creating unforgettable memories for years to come.

"We are committed to delivering entertainment for all families, and our new multilingual and ASL birthday show is a testament to that commitment," said, Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Media, Licensing, and Entertainment at Chuck E Cheese, "KIDZ BOP is a trusted partner, and it was natural for our brands to collaborate in developing accessible content, so more fans can join in the fun and excitement of a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party."

New Innovative Partnership with Evite

Chuck E. Cheese is making birthday planning even more convenient with improved capabilities and technology thanks to its digital invitation partnership with Evite. All Chuck E. Cheese birthday parties now have access to a catalog of 54 FREE invitations , including 11 new exclusive Chuck E. Cheese designs and animated Chuck E. Cheese options that will also be available on the Evite website as part of the "Characters and Brands" section. All invitations are customizable and able to be sent via email or text. The host can also easily add a registry, charity donation or crowdfunding to their invite. The new collaboration with Evite will allow parents and hosts to seamlessly create and send digital invitations, track RSVPs, and manage party details through its user-friendly platform. The Companies will also execute cross-promotional marketing programs expanding its reach beyond birthdays for families and party hosts.

"Upgrading our digital invite platform to Evite is a game-changer for Chuck E. Cheese, as it streamlines the party planning experience, making it more convenient for our valued guests," added McLeanas, who also leads partnerships and sponsorships. "Evite is a best-in-class brand with more than 120 million users and thanks to its platform and technology, you can now plan the ultimate Chuck E. Cheese birthday celebration with ease, ensuring a fantastic experience from start to finish."

Double Tickets Ticket Blaster Experience

The Ticket Blaster experience is a one-of-a-kind moment, only available for Chuck E. Cheese birthday kids, that delivers excitement and joy for kids while they grab as many tickets as they can before time runs out. And now to amp up the fun, birthday stars will get double E-Tickets so they can claim big prizes from the legendary Chuck E. Cheese merchandise wall. These exciting new offers are part of an ongoing commitment by Chuck E. Cheese to provide memorable and enjoyable experiences for children and their families. The brand remains dedicated to creating a world of fun, excitement, and inclusivity for all its guests. For more information about Chuck E. Cheese birthdays, including details about the new birthday packages, the Ticket Blaster promotion, and new Evite birthday invites, please visit Chuck E. Cheese Birthdays .

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading platform for bringing people together and celebrating life's most important moments through digital invitations, greeting cards and gifts. Evite offers thousands of free and premium customizable designs that can be sent by email or text message, many of which feature collaborations with iconic brands like Minecraft, Sesame Street, Poketo and Disney, including recognizable characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Launched in 1998, the company has accumulated 120+ million annual users, has sent nearly three billion invitations over its history, and drives billions of dollars in party-related purchases through its gift affiliates like Amazon and Etsy. Through its partnership with Pledge, Evite has helped raise over $39M for charities including St. Jude's and Wounded Warrior Project. Evite is headquartered in Glendale, California. Visit www.evite.com or download Evite's iOS app to get inspired and start party planning.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams globally. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 135) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

