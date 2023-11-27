CRI Online: 2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan to Be Held Soon

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan, hosted by the People's Government of Sichuan Province, will be held in Chengdu from November 29 to 30.

"This is the 10th year since the founding of the activity of Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan." Fang Qing, deputy director of the Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation, said that during the event, Sichuan intends to hold one main event (2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan Investment Promotion Conference and Project Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony), and two thematic activities (Roundtable on Cooperation and Exchange of well-known Foreign Enterprises, 2023 China (Sichuan) Advanced Materials Industry Cooperation Promotion Meeting), and co-ordinate the cities (prefectures) to organize numerous thematic activities. In order to pragmatically bridge the platform of government-enterprise exchanges and cooperation, it is proposed to organize and carry out the "Enterprise-Local Government Breakfast Communication Session", inviting the responsible representatives of the 21 cities (prefectures) and the person in charge of the economic cooperation department to carry out "face-to-face" exchanges with important businessmen in Sichuan. In addition, it will also organize the participants to join the cities (prefectures) to carry out investment visits and hold talks and other series of activities.

The activity of the Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan is a major brand and an open platform with high level and wide influence in Sichuan Province. It has been held once a year since 2014, and has been held for 9 consecutive years, which has achieved fruitful results in investment promotion, with good brand effect, nurtured a number of important businessmen resources, promoted a number of major investment projects, and vigorously boosted the economic and social development of Sichuan.

