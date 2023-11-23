Organic antibacterial preservative of ANDKWAN to protect both people and nature

Evolution of Hygiene to Preserve the Earth

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AndKwan Natural Science Inc. announced that it has succeeded in developing a new organic antibacterial preservative and an antibiotic composition containing it together with its parent company, White Tiger Ground LLC.

The name of the new substance is WTGPhLATM, and it can be used in everything from cosmetics to food, health functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. According to Kwanyoung Park, CEO of AndKwan Natural Science Inc. the new material will be distributed worldwide under the trade name 'Immune Barrier CellTM'. Immune Barrier Cell symbolizes the antibacterial and immune effects among the various effects of WTGPhLATM.

According to ANDKWAN, the motivation for developing WTGPhLATM is due to the side effects of chemical preservatives and decreased efficacy caused by resistance of commonly used antibacterial (antibiotic) and preservative agents, and the frequent emergence of super bacteria. In particular, the demand for 'organic bio antibacterial preservatives' has emerged as a major issue and is rapidly growing for both the natural environment and people, especially in Western countries such as Europe and the United States.

WTGPhLATM is an organic antibacterial preservative that has a highly effective antibacterial spectrum against pathogenic strains such as Staphylococcus aureus, pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, and black mold, and has passed preservative and antibacterial tests from the international KOLAS certified testing and analysis agency. In addition, it has been certified by the international KOLAS agency as having an antibacterial effect of 99.99% against special strains of acne bacteria, dandruff bacteria, and scalp inflammation, seborrheic dermatitis bacteria that cause hair loss.

CEO Park explained that WTGPhLATM (Immune Barrier CellTM) are attracting attention not only for their antibacterial and preservative efficacy, but also for their patented, eco-friendly production process. This new eco-friendly production technology of ANDKWAN minimizes process steps, reducing carbon emissions and improving production efficiency by 4.3 times compared to the existing world-class technology.

Park, the CEO explained what problems they hope to solve with the substance. "Through WTGPhLATM, we want to ensure that food and cosmetics companies no longer shout about preservative-free and that consumers do not have to be afraid even if preservatives are used. In other words, we want to create a world where people can feel safe through the organic antibacterial preservatives, WTGPhLATM for the health of both nature and people."

