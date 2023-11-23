The 5th National Art Education Forum Held in Hangzhou, China

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artistic Experience and Knowledge Production: The Way of Innovation and Research in Professional Doctorate Program - The 5th National Art Education Forum" took place on November 10 at the Liangzhu Campus of China Academy of Art (CAA), Hangzhou, China.

As a significant part of CAA's 95th Anniversary academic events, the forum, organized by National Institute of Art/Education, gathered the presidents of Chinese art schools and more than 60 top scholars from China's art and education communities, including experts in arts for in-depth discussions on art education.

Themed "Art Experience and Knowledge Production," and with the aim of "Focusing on the Cultivation of Art Doctors and Promoting the Transformation and Innovation of Art Disciplines," the forum zeroed in on the interplay between professional goals and social goals, the ideal of training Renaissance men and application needs, knowledge production and practice orientation, art and literature tradition and the context of the times, and so on, against the backdrop of the comprehensive evolution of the art discipline framework and the beginning of art doctor education in China.

