Spin Master and YouTube Sensation Ms. Rachel Announce A New Collection of Developmental and Early Childhood Learning Toys

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, and popular children's educators and entertainers Rachel Griffin-Accurso and Aron Accurso, creators of the Ms. Rachel YouTube channel for babies and toddlers, are teaming up to create a collection of developmental and early childhood learning toys. The deal, brokered by CAA Brand Management, a division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), establishes Spin Master as Ms. Rachel's global master toy licensee, delivering hands-on play to Ms. Rachel's avid fanbase of 50 million unique monthly viewers, and counting, with the first items launching Fall 2024.

The collection, designed in collaboration with child development experts, will take inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones with a wide range of toys that will include plush, puzzles, playsets, vehicles, roleplay toys, and learning aides. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be Ms. Rachel's partner in play," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Toy Brands. "As a progressive and trusted voice in early childhood learning, Ms. Rachel is a wonderful fit for our toy portfolio and will support Spin Master's expansion into early childhood and developmental play."

The collection, designed in collaboration with child development experts, will take inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones with a wide range of toys that will include plush, puzzles, playsets, vehicles, roleplay toys, and learning aides. The Ms. Rachel initiative further supports the company's expansion into early childhood developmental play, following Spin Master's acquisition of Melissa & Doug, scheduled to close in Q1 2024.

"Play is the most powerful way a child can learn," said Rachel Griffin-Accurso. "We have a big responsibility to fulfill the trust parents have in us, and together with Spin Master, we're excited to deliver the high-quality toys our audience has been asking for, to help them learn, bond, and thrive."

"Ms. Rachel has become a trusted resource for today's parents; loved for her inclusive and engaging approach, providing tools and inspiration for parents to help their young children learn and develop through play," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's Executive Vice President, M&A and Special Projects. "Now with Spin Master's signature creative innovation and expertise in early childhood play, Ms. Rachel's companion toy collection will help deepen children's learning as families bond and re-create the play they see in her videos at home."

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Ms. Rachel

Rachel is a passionate educator who creates research-based videos to help toddlers and their families learn, bond, and thrive. Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning. Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder. Rachel has two master's degrees in education. She has one in early childhood development and one in music education. She is an advocate for children's rights and works to ensure that all children have access to high quality early childhood education. She is an ambassador for Save the Children and Room to Grow. Her sweet little boy inspired the show and continues to inspire her work every day! She is married to the amazing, Mr. Aron, AKA HERBIE! Today, her wildly popular YouTube channel @MsRachel generates over 400 million views per month.

About Ms. Aron

Aron Accurso (he/him), Rachel's life and creative partner, creates the show with Rachel including writing/arranging music and skits, editing the episode, being silly, and performing puppets! In addition to children's songs he has several adult musicals in development including The Dogs of Pripyat, Seeing Red with Joey Mazzarino (from Sesame Street) and We Have Apples, with Rachel. He also loves writing choral music. He is the Associate Musical Director/Associate Conductor for Aladdin on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include: Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, and The Little Mermaid.

