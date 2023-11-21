SimplePin has been chosen by The Daniel and Henry Co. to improve their payments process

SimplePin, a Palm Beach-based FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry announces it has added The Daniel & Henry Co. as a client.

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, has been chosen to automate The Daniel and Henry Co.'s digital payments and receivables process.

The Daniel and Henry Co. utilizes SimplePin's system to support their online digital sales. Founder and CEO Metod Topolnik said, "I am thrilled to be working with The Daniel and Henry Co. as they provide a full range of risk-management and insurance products and services to clients locally, nationally, and internationally. It is a pleasure to join forces with a group of people who share the common values of customer-centric thinking and digital ease at the helm of all they do."

SimplePin's newest product, SimpleMatch, is revolutionizing receivables for their customers by using AI technology to streamline insurance payment and AR reconciliation. Their integration automates financial operations without pivoting between systems, eliminating friction and significantly reducing the cost of accepting and sending payments. This enables brokers, agents, and carriers to provide their customers with a seamless, premier experience.

About The Daniel and Henry Co.

The Daniel and Henry Co. is an independent insurance broker which provides a full range of risk management and insurance products and services to clients locally, nationally, and internationally. They work diligently to provide the most cost-effective solutions for business and personal needs. The Daniel and Henry Co. is one of the largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms in the country. For nearly 100 years, they have been providing their clients with maximum protection in a timely and efficient manner – a commitment that began during the Roaring Twenties and continues to this very day.

http://www.danielandhenry.com

About SimplePin

SimplePin is the leading cloud-based digital payment network for the insurance industry, offering brokers a solution to capture all agency bill payments including digital, online and off-line, automatically matching and posting to system of record and reconciling the GL.

Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL - SimplePin offers the most innovative payments infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.

