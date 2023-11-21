"Powered by the dynamic vocals of Meghan Parnell and the blistering slide guitar work of Dave Barnes, this Toronto-based band has been generating acclaim throughout their native Canada and now the rest of the world," raves AMERICAN BLUES SCENE. Tickets for BYWATER CALL at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday December 1 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Powerhouse 7-piece Southern Soul, Blues & Roots Rock Band BYWATER CALL on Friday December 1 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. In August 2023, Bywater Call participated in Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean Cruise alongside headliners Blackberry Smoke, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Joe Bonamassa himself.

Powerhouse 7-piece Southern Soul, Blues, and Roots Rock Band BYWATER CALL performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday December 1 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

" Meghan Parnell's voice might be what happens if Susan Tedeschi and Bonny Raitt had a secret Canadian love child..."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

"Perhaps it's the full band sound with horns, perhaps the slide and powerful female vocals, but, for this reviewer, there is a Tedeschi Trucks feel to Bywater Call's music..."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE

"Some bands take a few years and several albums to find their true voice. Others seem to appear, apparently out of nowhere, with a fully realized sound and vision from their first release…Bywater Call is just such a band..."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE

In 2020, Bywater Call won a Maple Blues Award (Canada) for "Best New Artist" after the release of their self-titled debut album. Their first album received critical acclaim and stellar reviews across all territories and placed #1 on the Roots Music Report. The Band's much anticipated sophomore album Remain was released September 2022 to rave reviews!

Bywater Call has had the opportunity to tour Europe twice, including a mainstage appearance at the Netherlands' premiere blues festival MOULIN BLUES. They have headlined festival stages in countries all over the world, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, the USA, and many others!

BYWATER CALL includes Meghan Parnell (Lead Vocals); Dave Barnes (Guitar); Stephen Dyte (Trumpet); Bruce McCarthy (Drums); Mike Meusel (Bass); Julian Nalli (Saxophone); and John Kervin (Keyboards) - and together they produce a glorious wall of sound!

BYWATER CALL Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 47 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for BYWATER CALL at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday December 1 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

