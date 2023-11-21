Hilco Redevelopment Partners Shares Thanksgiving Turkeys with Communities Across the Country

Leader in Sustainable Redevelopment Joins Community Partners to Donate and Distribute Turkeys in Cities Across the U.S. Ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Thanksgiving season, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) has completed its annual Turkey Drive initiative which aims to spread holiday spirit and gratitude in the communities surrounding HRP redevelopment projects. HRP redevelops complex industrial properties in major U.S. cities through a holistic approach that prioritizes environmental, economic, and community sustainability.

As a component of HRP's commitment to being good neighbors in each community they enter, project teams held turkey drive events in four cities to uplift and support local residents and nonprofit partners during the holiday season. Over the course of 10 days, HRP volunteers distributed over 2,500 turkeys to families in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and Alexandria, Virginia.

"HRP's Turkey Drive is one of our favorite initiatives of the year and I am especially grateful for our community partners and volunteers across the HRP platform who help facilitate these meaningful events," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "This initiative embodies our commitment to serving and supporting the communities where we work and live. We know the impact of our projects extend beyond site boundaries and last well after we are done transforming each site. It is a privilege to be able to host our annual Turkey Drives in an ever-expanding group of cities within the HRP portfolio."

The first Turkey Drive event was held in Alexandria, Virginia on November 15th, with the HRP volunteers donating and distributing 250 turkeys in collaboration with the Alexandria Redevelopment Housing Authority (ARHA) and local nonprofit ALIVE!, partners that HRP will continue to work with as they transform the former Potomac River Generating Station coal-fired power plant into a sustainably-built mixed-use waterfront development in the Old Town North neighborhood.

In Chicago, HRP joined forces with New Life Center's "Pan de Vida" food distribution initiative by donating 250 turkeys and holding a November 16th distribution event at the Pan de Vida location in Little Village, where HRP redeveloped the site of the former Crawford coal-fired power plant into Chicago's largest LEED-certified industrial building. Additionally, HRP will sponsor a Thanksgiving dinner service on November 25th, extending their support to the community during the holiday period.

The team behind The Bellwether District, HRP's largest project that will transform a 1,300-acre former refinery into the new home for innovation and logistics leaders in Philadelphia, donated 1,250 turkeys and collaborated with local elected officials and community organizations over 18 separate distribution events. HRP also partnered with the South Philly Salvation Army to host a Thanksgiving-style dinner on November 16th.

The HRP Boston team, currently redeveloping the former L Street Station coal-fired power plant at 776 Summer Street into a vibrant mixed-use development at the gateway between South Boston and the Seaport District, collaborated with the South Boston Neighborhood House, providing approximately 800 turkeys to local residents.

"At HRP, we know that when we enter a new city, we become neighbors and share the responsibility to be stewards of each community. Our team is so grateful to have opportunities like these to join incredible partners and community members with the joint mission of working to build a sustainable future," continued Perez. "On behalf of our entire company, I'd like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who have volunteered and contributed to making these events possible and extend warm wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving to all."

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects.

HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

