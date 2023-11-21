ESG.AI to deliver next-generation ESG analytics platforms in partnership with LSEG

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESG.AI, a Canadian based ESG decision support company, has partnered with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to deliver a next generation ESG analytics platform.

ESG.AI's platform helps organisations and consultancies visualise ESG data to improve understanding and data quality as well as provide a new level of modelling, planning and impact analysis. The platform enables customers to provide up to date and complete ESG data to ensure the most timely and accurate scores possible in a transparent and quantifiable way, and map data to key performance indicators from the major reporting standards providers.

Nicholas Miller, CEO, ESG.AI, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with LSEG. Together, we will provide the most up to date, complete and accurate ESG data available along with the most impactful tools to visualize ESG data and maximize ESG performance. We believe that there is significant demand for this offering as organisations around the World look to report their ESG performance to stakeholders, and to meet the requirements of the upcoming EU CSRD regulations."

LSEG is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. The company provides information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence.

Cornelia Andersson, Sustainable Finance and Investment Group Leader, LSEG, said: The delivery of transparent, robust ESG data is fundamental to the ESG industry. LSEG continues to be at the forefront of developments in the industry and this new platform will be a major step forward in the field of ESG reporting, combining LSEG's expansive data set with ESG.AI's innovative platform to provide and drive more comprehensive and verifiable ESG data on the market."

ESG. AI's platforms also actively generate much stronger ESG data for the wider market. It encourages companies to provide material data when they didn't previously, maintain real-time feedback and justify their data through transparent formula-based scoring.

Dr. Barnabas Acs, Ph.D. Global Solutions Sales Director, Sustainable Finance & Investing, LSEG, said: "We believe that this is a game-changer for the industry. It will move it from an arduous box tick exercise to a truly executive led strategic activity, with real-time scenario planning and prioritisation. It will also add to the global wealth of data, bringing long-awaited scale to ESG data on-boarding, which is crucial for the next stage of the development of the industry".

About ESG.AI

ESG.AI is a decision support platform that provides organizations with unique insights into historical, current, and projected ESG information to maximize opportunities for strategic planning, understanding and improvement. esg.ai

