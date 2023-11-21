BRITISH AIRWAYS ANNOUNCES AMAZING BLACK FRIDAY DEALS AND REVEALS AMERICA'S NEW YEAR'S TRAVEL RESOLUTIONS

British Airways has revealed a quarter of Americans say their New Year's resolution is to travel more in 2024.

The region that Americans plan to visit the most next year is Europe (67%). More than 1 in 10 Americans (12%) plan to travel to the UK in 2024.

Film and TV locations are the biggest influence for Americans planning their new year travel (22%).

For those wishing to make their travel resolutions a reality, British Airways has today launched its Black Friday sale with vacation savings of up to $600 .

There are also great flight deals on offer for the new year, including round trip World Traveller (economy) flights from New York to London from $637* .

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you dreaming up your next travel adventure or planning to spend next year closer to home? British Airways has today announced the findings of a survey which reveals over a quarter of Americans are planning to travel more than ever before in 2024.

British Airways reveals Americans new year travel resolutions (PRNewsfoto/British Airways) (PRNewswire)

For over a third (34%) of Americans, 2024 will be the year they tick new destinations off their 'must visit' list, with almost two thirds saying they have resolved to travel more since the pandemic. Almost a quarter (23%) want to seize the moment, blaze new trails and not put off travel plans. The region that Americans are planning to visit the most in the new year is Europe (67%), with film and TV locations proving to be the biggest influence for Americans planning their travel (22%).

By contrast, only one in five Canadians have committed to traveling more in 2024, with Canadians citing social media as their key influence for travel (27%).

Today, thanks to the British Airways Black Friday vacation sale, travelers can make their bucket list a reality with vacation savings of up to $600**. The sale includes a range of enticing destinations and those booking trips to the UK, Europe and beyond before 30 June 2024 can enjoy huge discounts on their round-trip flights and hotel, including round-trip London flights and five nights hotel from $849pp**, and round-trip Barcelona flights and five nights hotel from $699pp**. The sale ends on Tuesday, November 28. There are also great flight deals on offer for the new year, including round trip World Traveller (economy) flights from New York to London from $637*.

British Airways' Chief Commercial Officer Colm Lacy said: "Nothing beats the thrill of planning your next vacation, or that long-awaited reunion with friends and family – and our brilliant Black Friday sale makes this the perfect time to book that dream trip. With direct British Airways flights to London from 26 US cities, coupled with our biggest deals this holiday season, there's a vast range of options for American travellers to take the vacations they deserve."

The survey also revealed that wellbeing is a big focus for those planning a new year's getaway, with 39% of Americans wanting to focus on relaxing and unwinding more, and 'quality me time' ranking as the top priority for the perfect vacation (34%). The findings reflect that of British Airways vacations 2023 Travel Trends Report in the UK, where 63% of consumers said that holidays were the main way they treat themselves. The report also stated that more than half of Gen Z and millennials plan to book a package holiday this year and 40% of consumers associate 'all-inclusive' with luxury.

In 2024 1 in 5 (22%) Americans are vowing to escape the ordinary, with more than half (53%) keen to go 'off the beaten track' when picking their travel destinations. The environment is also an important priority for those dreaming up their new year travel, with 1 in 5 saying they aspire to travel more sustainably – something that British Airways remains focused on in its BA Better World commitment.

In addition to its Black Friday sale, British Airways is introducing a variety of special touches to its onboard experience this Thanksgiving. On November 23, customers across all cabins will have the choice of a festive main course and dessert on all long-haul flights to and from the US. Customers travelling in First and Club World (business) will be able to enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings, followed by either a classic pumpkin pie featuring nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger spices, a pumpkin and walnut cake, or a pumpkin-flavored cheesecake.

Customers in World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy) will also be able to delve into a traditional turkey roast followed by the option of a pumpkin pie, gingerbread mousse or a spiced pumpkin and white chocolate mousse, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and spices.

Colm Lacy added: "We'd like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all our US travelers, from everyone at British Airways."

For the full list of Black Friday offers, visit ba.com/sale.

*Prices are subject to availability and include all flight taxes and carrier charges for travel between January – March 2024. Other departure cities and dates available.

**Vacation sale

Vacation savings are valid for all new flight + hotel or flight + car vacation bookings made by November 28 for travel through June 30, 2024.

London - British Airways offers London vacations with five nights at the 4* Hilton Olympia hotel from $849 per person from Los Angeles International LAX and from $899 per person departing New York JFK, Washington IAD or Chicago ORD. Prices are per person, double occupancy, traveling on selected dates in January and February 2024 and include economy round-trip flights, all air taxes, fees, and carrier charges, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by November 28, 2023. For reservations visit ba.com. Other departure airports and dates available at varying prices. Terms apply.

Barcelona - British Airways offers Barcelona vacations with five nights at the 4* Pol & Grace hotel from $699 per person, double occupancy, traveling on selected dates in January and February 2024. Includes economy round-trip flights to Barcelona via London from New York JFK airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by November 28, 2023. For reservations visit ba.com. Other departure airports and dates available at varying prices. Terms apply.

For full list of offers and T&Cs, visit ba.com/sale

About the survey

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Research Now. Total U.S. sample size was 2,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken October 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to destinations in more than 65 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5. In 2021, the airline won six Business Traveller Awards including Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Airport Lounge, Best Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Travel App and Best New Seat. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe. The latest information on the measures British Airways is taking to ensure its customers have a safe experience when travelling can be found on ba.com. To book visit BA.com and connect on Facebook @BritishAirways and Instagram @british_airways.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282259/British_Airways_reveals.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282258/London_Hazel_Parreno.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093650/British_Airways_Logo.jpg

London, credit VisitBritain, Hazel Parreno (PRNewsfoto/British Airways) (PRNewswire)

British Airways Logo (PRNewsfoto/British Airways) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE British Airways