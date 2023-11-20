Industrial Nanotech Tackles Thermal Runaway in EV Batteries with Innovative Solution & Announces Investor Call to Discuss Exciting Developments and Future Strategy

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (OTC: INTK), a leader in nanotechnology-based solutions, today announced a breakthrough in EV battery safety and an upcoming investor call to discuss the company's future.

Innovative Solution to Thermal Runaway:

The company introduces a groundbreaking material to address the issue of thermal runaway in EV batteries. This material effectively isolates failing cells, preventing fire spread. Tested to withstand temperatures up to 1000°C, it offers heat and flame resistance, and is available in conductive or non-conductive forms.

Investor Call Details:

An exclusive investor call is scheduled for December 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. (EST), where executives will discuss recent global expansions, major projects, and future strategies.

Key Features of the New Material:

Heat and Flame Resistant up to 454.4°C

Conductivity Options: Electrically non-conductive or fully conductive

Lightweight and Versatile, with sound and vibration dampening properties

Global Expansion and Major Projects:

The company is expanding globally, with significant projects such as a major deal with one of Latin America's largest airports.

Future Growth Strategy:

The strategy focuses on integrity, transparency, and collaboration, with an aim to enhance energy efficiency, protect against corrosion, and provide insulation.

How to Participate:

Register at https://t.co/6mreZUjffm to join the investor call. Space is limited.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, based on current expectations and projections.

Conclusion:

Industrial Nanotech is seeking partnerships to integrate this material into EV automobiles and batteries, enhancing safety and reliability in the industry.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stuart Burchill

President

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

239-254-0346

stuart@industrial-nanotech.com

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

1925 Trade Center Way Ste 1

Naples, FL 34109

www.industrial-nanotech.com

References:

Daily Mail Article: www.dailymail.co.uk/news/...e.html

Inside EVs Article: insideevs.com/news/583324/paris-suspends-149-bollore-electric-buses-after-two-fires/

Sustainable Bus Article: www.sustainable-bus.com/electric-bus/sbb-stuttgart-fire-electric-bus-depot/

