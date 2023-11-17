CMI Supports Launch of Plan to End Cervical Cancer in Indonesia

Indonesia President Joko Widodo announced the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan through Joint Statement with President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring International worked closely with the Indonesian Ministry of Health to develop a comprehensive plan to eliminate cervical cancer, one of the leading types of cancer-related death among women. The Republic of Indonesia announced the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan for Indonesia (2023-2030), earlier this week in a joint statement released by President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the two leaders marked a historic new phase of bilateral cooperation and friendship.

Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to fighting infectious diseases. Biden announced that the United States welcomes and supports Indonesia's Declaration on Cervical Cancer Elimination through the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan (2023 to 2030) and the two governments reiterated their shared intent to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat.

"Indonesia is leading by example and setting an ambitious mark for how partners can collaborate to end this devastating disease," said Sejal Mistry, director at Crowell & Moring International, "We congratulate Indonesia on this life-saving health initiative and look forward to building our partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Health to develop the comprehensive plan to end cervical cancer in Indonesia." Earlier this week, CMI moderated a panel discussion to launch the Elimination Plan and to reinforce commitments to cervical cancer elimination in Indonesia and all APEC economies.

The Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, emphasized unity for a future where cervical cancer is no longer a public health concern, affecting women and their families irrespective of socioeconomic background. In Indonesia, over 103 million women face the risk of cervical cancer, with approximately 36,000 new cases annually and around 21,000 deaths in 2020.

The plan builds upon Indonesia's progress towards the World Health Organization's global strategy for cervical cancer elimination and the APEC Cervical Cancer Roadmap, an initiative which CMI proudly led.

Meeting the WHO "90-70-90" targets could potentially save over 1 million Indonesian women by 2070. The ambitious plan goes further, targeting 90% HPV vaccination of both girls and boys, 75% screening with HPV-DNA testing for women aged 30-69, and 90% treatment for pre-cancer and invasive cancer by 2030.

Minister Budi reiterated, "In our fight against cervical cancer, we must collaborate. Collectively, we can equip women with the tools they need to fend off this devastating disease. Let our collaboration and determination make cervical cancer preventable, inexpensive, and manageable for every woman."

CMI is an active partner to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in the battle against cervical cancer throughout the region, kicking off the initiative a decade ago. Indonesia's Elimination Plan represents a critical step forward in the efforts to combat cervical cancer and protect the health of Indonesian women and girls.

Since the start of the initiative, APEC has played a vital role in promoting innovative collaborations for cervical cancer prevention and control, culminating in the development of the APEC Cervical Cancer Roadmap.

CMI continues to engage APEC and its members to implement the Roadmap both regionally and domestically by facilitating the sharing of best practices, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and conducting a comprehensive assessment of each APEC economy's progress towards elimination.

Collective commitment to cervical cancer elimination was further strengthened during the 3rd Senior Officials Meeting in Seattle this year when CMI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Thai Ministry of Public Health hosted Minister Budi, ministers of three other APEC Economies, and senior representatives from eight other economies in a dinner dialogue.

This Friday is Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, marking three years of the WHO Global Strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. Indonesia's National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan will positively impact the health and lives of all Indonesians, and serves as a model for other nations to commit to cervical cancer elimination.

