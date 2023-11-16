ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Adjusted Net Income Grew 25.0% to RMB2.3 Billion

Market Share Increased to 22.4% with 7.5 Billion Parcels

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 18.1% year over year and expanded market share to 22.4%. Adjusted net income increased 25.0%[2] year over year to reach RMB2,340.7 million. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2,938.1 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB9,075.9 million ( US$1,244.0 million ), an increase of 1.5% from RMB8,944.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit was RMB2,706.4 million ( US$370.9 million ), an increase of 10.7% from RMB2,444.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income was RMB2,349.6 million ( US$322.0 million ), an increase of 24.0% from RMB1,895.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,438.6 million ( US$471.3 million ), an increase of 14.7% from RMB2,997.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,340.7 million ( US$320.8 million ), an increase of 25.0% from RMB1,872.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB2.91 (US$0.40) and RMB2.84 ( US$0.39 ), an increase of 21.8% and 19.8% from RMB2.39 and RMB2.37 in the same period of 2022, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB2.89 ( US$0.40 ) and RMB2.83 (US$0.39) , an increase of 22.5% and 20.9% from RMB2.36 and RMB2.34 in the same period of 2022, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,938.1 million ( US$402.7 million ), compared with RMB2,823.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

Parcel volume was 7,523 million, an increase of 18.1% from 6,368 million in the same period of 2022.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of September 30, 2023 .

Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of September 30, 2023 .

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2023 .

Out of the over 10,000 self-owned trucks, approximately 9,300 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of September 30, 2023 , compared to approximately 11,000 as of September 30, 2022 .

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,800 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to approximately 3,750 as of September 30, 2022 .

Number of sorting hubs was 97 as of September 30, 2023 , among which 88 are operated by the Company and 9 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and American depositary diluted shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "While the recovery of overall economy was below expectations, China's express delivery industry showed relative resilience and grew 16.7% in volume for the quarter. Facing intensifying price competition, ZTO remained focused on improving quality of services and adhered to our commitment to profitable growth. We stood by our network partners in defending market presence and supported equally important priorities such as operational safety and efficiencies as well as capacity upgrades. Our digitization and lean management initiatives continued to drive cost productivities in transit and sortation. Keeping our leadership in end-to-end timeliness and customer satisfaction, ZTO increased its market share to 22.4% and achieved 25% adjusted net income growth for the third quarter."

Mr. Lai added, "High quality of services, increasing volume and expanding profit, combined together, these three mandates define our corporate strategies in varied landscape, and we have consistently proven our ability to achieve balanced increases in all three simultaneously. Our work at hand is geared towards long-term competitive strength including differentiated product and services, best-in-class operational efficiencies, largest share of contribution to industry earnings, the most stable and profitable partner network, and above all, the highest brand recognition and customer satisfaction. Achievement of these goals will drive further bifurcation in the industry dynamics where ZTO would shine at the top."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "Core express ASP decreased 13.5% in line with the industry. What is unique for ZTO is the more pronounced mix impact from KA volume decrease as we continued to recalibrate that part of the revenue. More volume incentives were necessary this quarter to protect market share, and the decline in average parcel weight also contributed to the decrease. Combined unit sorting and transportation cost decreased over 11%, or 9 cents as our standardization and digitization initiatives generated better-than-expected outcome. SG&A as a percentage of revenue remained stable at approximately 5%. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.9 billion, and capital spending outlay was 1.3 billion for the quarter."

Ms. Yan added, "Our third quarter performances once again demonstrated our ability to achieve balanced growth in all three of our strategic goals. Without distractions from any short-term external event-driven pressure or internal compromising performance measures, we stayed focused on improving quality of service, fending off irrationally low-price poaching and achieved profitable volume growth with 25% increases in adjusted net income. We can no longer justify the 1.5 points annual market share gain given the senseless low-price trade-off that is eroding the industry earnings. We remain on track to achieve 29.27-30.24 billion parcels for the year representing a volume growth in the range of 20% to 24% year over year."

Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023



RMB



%

RMB

US$

%

RMB



%

RMB

US$

%



(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services 8,255,289



92.3

8,341,620

1,143,314

91.9

23,407,158



91.8

25,728,807

3,526,426

92.6

Freight forwarding services 297,503



3.3

238,565

32,698

2.6

958,547



3.8

670,162

91,853

2.4

Sale of accessories 348,237



3.9

460,870

63,167

5.1

979,991



3.8

1,297,486

177,835

4.7

Others 43,913



0.5

34,863

4,779

0.4

159,973



0.6

103,026

14,122

0.3

Total revenues 8,944,942



100.0

9,075,918

1,243,958

100.0

25,505,669



100.0

27,799,481

3,810,236

100.0



Total Revenues were RMB9,075.9 million (US$1,244.0 million), an increase of 1.5% from RMB8,944.9 million in the same period of 2022. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 2.2% compared to the same period of 2022, as a combined result of a 18.1% increase in parcel volume and a 13.5% decrease in parcel unit price. KA revenue (includes delivery fees) from direct sales organizations, established to serve core express KA customers, decreased 51.3% through either reengagement of partner outlets or rationalization due to loss-making. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 19.8% compared to the same period of 2022 due to weakening cross border e-commerce demand and declining pricing. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 32.3% in line with parcel volume growth. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2022

2023

2022

2023







RMB

% of

RMB

US$



% of

RMB

% of

RMB



US$

% of





revenues



revenues

revenues

revenues





(in thousands, except percentages)





Line-haul













































transportation 3,101,931

34.7

3,245,767

444,869

35.8

9,085,828

35.6

9,627,419



1,319,548

34.6



cost













Sorting hub 1,934,066

21.6

2,048,438

280,762

22.6

5,705,871

22.4

5,996,475



821,885

21.6



operating cost













Freight 283,769

3.2

221,742

30,392

2.4

898,675

3.5

626,986



85,936

2.3



forwarding cost













Cost of 112,821

1.3

117,036

16,041

1.3

315,610

1.2

351,164



48,131

1.3



accessories sold













Other costs 1,067,943

11.9

736,491

100,945



8.1

3,232,972

12.7

2,663,160



365,016

9.5



Total cost of















































revenues 6,500,530

72.7

6,369,474

873,009



70.2

19,238,956

75.4

19,265,204



2,640,516

69.3





Total cost of revenues was RMB6,369.5 million (US$873.0 million), a decrease of 2.0% from RMB6,500.5 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,245.8 million (US$444.9 million), an increase of 4.6% from RMB3,101.9 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 11.4% or 6 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, optimized line-haul route planning and decreased fuel price.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,048.4 million (US$280.8 million), an increase of 5.9% from RMB1,934.1 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB62.9 million (US$8.6 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvement, and (ii) RMB80.1 million (US$11.0 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation equipment and other facilities. With standardization in operating procedures, improved performance evaluation system, the unit sorting cost decreased 10.4% or 3 cents. As of September 30, 2023, there were 482 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 441 sets as of September 30, 2022, which enhanced overall sorting operational efficiencies.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB117.0 million (US$16.0 million), increased 3.7% compared with RMB112.8 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB736.5 million (US$100.9 million), a decrease of 31.0% from RMB1,067.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease mainly consisted of (i) RMB312.8 million (US$42.9 million) decrease in dispatching costs associated with serving enterprise customers and (ii) RMB83.3 million (US$11.4 million) decrease in costs associated with expanding last mile business, offset by (iii) RMB47.6 million (US$6.5 million) increase in tax surcharge.

Gross Profit was RMB2,706.4 million (US$371.0 million), increased 10.7% from RMB2,444.4 million in the same period last year as a combined result of increased revenues and cost productivity gain. Gross margin rate improved to 29.8% from 27.3% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB282.8 million (US$38.8 million), compared to RMB269.6 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB433.7 million (US$59.4 million), decreased by 1.8% from RMB441.4 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 4.8% from 4.9% for third quarter 2022 demonstrating efficient corporate structure and positive leverage.

Other operating income, net was RMB150.9 million (US$20.7 million), compared to RMB171.8 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB94.2 million (US$12.9 million) of VAT super deduction, (ii) RMB38.3 million (US$5.2 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (iii) RMB18.3 million (US$ 2.5 million) of rental income.

Income from operations was RMB2,423.6 million (US$332.2 million), an increase of 11.4% from RMB2,174.8 million for the same period last year.

Operating margin rate increased to 26.7% from 24.3% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB246.4 million (US$33.8 million), compared with RMB162.4 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB83.8 million (US$11.5 million), compared with RMB31.6 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million), compared with a loss of RMB22.8 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments are determined by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB271.4 million (US$37.2 million) compared to RMB439.4 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate decreased by 8.3 percentage this quarter compared to the same period last year due to an income tax refund of RMB207.1 million received by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for being recognized as a "Key Software Enterprise" that was qualified for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2022.

Net income was RMB2,349.6 million (US$322.0 million), which increased by 24.0% from RMB1,895.5 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.91 (US$0.40) and RMB2.84(US$0.39), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.39 and RMB2.37 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.89 (US$0.40) and RMB2.83(US$0.39), compared with RMB2.36 and RMB2.34 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,340.7 million (US$320.8 million), compared with RMB1,872.6 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB3,449.5 million (US$472.8 million), compared with RMB3,031.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3.438.6 million (US$471.3 million), compared to RMB2,997.6 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,938.1 million (US$402.7 million), compared with RMB2,823.3 million in the same period last year.

Business Outlook

The Company believes that the 1.5 percentage point annual market share gain is no longer justifiable or feasible as ZTO have principally chosen to keep out unprofitable volume given the market circumstances of price competition. The Company reiterates that its parcel volume for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 29.27 billion to 30.24 billion, representing a 20% to 24% increase year over year. All aforementioned estimates are based on current market and operating conditions and represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Company Share Purchase

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2021, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the active share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. On March 31, 2021, the board of directors has approved changes to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$500 million to US$1 billion and extending the effective time by two years through September 30, 2023. On November 17, 2022, the board of directors has approved further changes to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion and extending the effective time by one year through June 30, 2024. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of September 30, 2023, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 40,258,978 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$25.16, including repurchase commissions.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.296 to US$1, the noon buying rate on September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA





Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB



US$

RMB

RMB



US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues 8,944,942

9,075,918



1,243,958

25,505,669

27,799,481



3,810,236

Cost of revenues (6,500,530)

(6,369,474)



(873,009)

(19,238,956)

(19,265,204)



(2,640,516)

Gross profit 2,444,412

2,706,444



370,949

6,266,713

8,534,277



1,169,720

Operating (expenses)/ income:



























Selling, general and administrative (441,407)

(433,682)



(59,441)

(1,516,513)

(1,724,896)



(236,417)

Other operating income, net 171,834

150,850



20,676

526,446

443,448



60,780

Total operating expenses (269,573)

(282,832)



(38,765)

(990,067)

(1,281,448)



(175,637)

Income from operations 2,174,839

2,423,612



332,184

5,276,646

7,252,829



994,083

Other income (expenses):



























Interest income 162,366

246,362



33,767

391,954

505,382



69,268

Interest expense (31,637)

(83,801)



(11,486)

(114,374)

(227,729)



(31,213)

(Loss)/ gain from fair value changes of



























financial instruments (22,802)

8,551



1,172

(37,258)

215,764



29,573

Gain on disposal of equity investees and



























subsidiaries 60,515

10,838



1,485

60,515

10,074



1,381































Impairment of investment in equity investee (26,328)

-



-

(26,328)

-



-

Foreign currency exchange gain



























before tax 31,250

4,650



637

138,190

75,571



10,358

Income before income tax, and share of



























loss in equity method 2,348,203

2,610,212



357,759

5,689,345

7,831,891



1,073,450

Income tax expense (439,388)

(271,387)



(37,197)

(1,132,812)

(1,301,979)



(178,451)

Share of (loss)/ gain in equity method



























investments (13,360)

10,785



1,478

(26,852)

14,732



2,019

Net income 1,895,455

2,349,610



322,040

4,529,681

6,544,644



897,018

Net loss/ (gain) attributable to



























non-controlling interests 39,539

(4,452)



(610)

116,764

12,054



1,652

Net income attributable to ZTO Express



























(Cayman) Inc. 1,934,994

2,345,158



321,430

4,646,445

6,556,698



898,670

Net income attributable to ordinary



























shareholders 1,934,994

2,345,158



321,430

4,646,445

6,556,698



898,670

Net earnings per share attributed to



























ordinary shareholders



























Basic 2.39

2.91



0.40

5.74

8.11

1.11

Diluted 2.37

2.84



0.39

5.73

7.94

1.09

Weighted average shares used in



























calculating net earnings per ordinary



























share/ADS



























Basic 809,733,116

807,081,026



807,081,026

809,389,554

808,298,164

808,298,164

Diluted 821,077,065

838,290,093



838,290,093

813,212,423

839,507,232

839,507,232































Net income 1,895,455

2,349,610



322,040

4,529,681

6,544,644

897,018

Other comprehensive income/ (loss),



























net of tax of nil:



























Foreign currency translation adjustment 34,537

(32,832)



(4,500)

119,680

(174,729)

(23,949)

Comprehensive income 1,929,992

2,316,778



317,540

4,649,361

6,369,915



873,069

Comprehensive loss / (gain) attributable to



























non-controlling interests 39,539

(4,452)



(610)

116,764

12,054



1,652

Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO



























Express (Cayman) Inc. 1,969,531

2,312,326



316,930

4,766,125

6,381,969



874,721



Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



















As of







December 31, September 30,







2022

2023







RMB

RMB



US$







(in thousands, except for share data)



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents 11,692,773

9,284,625



1,272,564



Restricted cash 895,483

793,037



108,695



Accounts receivable, net 818,968

568,025



77,854



Financing receivables 951,349

1,088,593



149,204



Short-term investment 5,753,483

7,653,092



1,048,944



Inventories 40,537

27,592



3,782



Advances to suppliers 861,573

908,329



124,497



Prepayments and other current assets 3,146,378

3,655,860



501,077



Amounts due from related parties 314,483

747,982



102,519



Total current assets 24,475,027

24,727,135



3,389,136



Investments in equity investee 3,950,544

3,558,218



487,694



Property and equipment, net 28,813,204

31,713,612



4,346,712



Land use rights, net 5,442,951

5,642,281



773,339



Intangible assets, net 29,437

24,789



3,398



Operating lease right-of-use assets 808,506

802,177



109,948



Goodwill 4,241,541

4,241,541



581,352



Deferred tax assets 750,097

975,804



133,745



Long-term investment 7,322,545

14,239,247



1,951,651



Long-term financing receivables 1,295,755

926,907



127,043



Other non-current assets 816,839

531,071



72,789



Amounts due from related parties-non current 577,140

80,920



11,091



TOTAL ASSETS 78,523,586

87,463,702



11,987,898



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Short-term bank borrowing 5,394,423

9,592,000



1,314,693



Accounts payable 2,202,692

1,990,667



272,844



Notes payable 200,000

-



-



Advances from customers 1,374,691

1,596,200



218,777



Income tax payable 228,422

610,145



83,627



Amounts due to related parties 49,138

199,170



27,299



Operating lease liabilities 229,718

233,800



32,045



Dividends payable 1,497

1,590



218



Other current liabilities 6,724,743

6,902,391



946,052



Total current liabilities 16,405,324

21,125,963



2,895,555



Non-current operating lease liabilities 510,349

448,503



61,472



Deferred tax liabilities 346,472

346,255



47,458



Convertible bond 6,788,971

7,213,066



988,633



TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,051,116

29,133,787



3,993,118



Shareholders' equity















Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 826,943,309















shares issued and 809,247,109 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 815,109,010















shares issued and 806,961,599 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023) 535

527



72



Additional paid-in capital 26,717,727

24,292,850



3,329,612



Treasury shares, at cost (2,062,530)

(545,808)



(74,809)



Retained earnings 29,459,491

34,409,446



4,716,207



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,672)

(261,401)



(35,828)



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 54,028,551

57,895,614



7,935,254



Noncontrolling interests 443,919

434,301



59,526



Total Equity 54,472,470

58,329,915



7,994,780



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 78,523,586

87,463,702



11,987,898





Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB



US$

RMB

RMB



US$



(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,823,323

2,938,104



402,701

7,709,470

9,437,682



1,293,542

Net cash used in investing activities (4,736,716)

(4,025,760)



(551,776)

(11,661,085)

(13,433,920)



(1,841,272)

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,341,809

2,529,988



346,764

8,765,322

1,396,265



191,374

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





























equivalents and restricted cash 224,491

9,459



1,296

397,326

105,393



14,445

Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents





























and restricted cash 4,652,907

1,451,791



198,985

5,211,033

(2,494,580)



(341,911)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





























beginning of period 10,327,487

8,656,716



1,186,501

9,769,361

12,603,087



1,727,397

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





























period 14,980,394

10,108,507



1,385,486

14,980,394

10,108,507



1,385,486



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents 14,592,194

9,284,625

1,272,564 Restricted cash, current 373,379

793,037

108,695 Restricted cash, non-current 14,821

30,845

4,227 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,980,394

10,108,507

1,385,486

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2023

2022

2023





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)



Net income 1,895,455

2,349,610

322,040

4,529,681

6,544,644

897,018

Add:

























Share-based compensation expense (1) -

-

-

178,980

254,976

34,947

Impairment of investment in equity investee (1) 26,328

-

-

26,328

-

-

Gain on disposal of equity investees























and subsidiaries, net of income taxes (49,192)

(8,866)

(1,215)

(49,192)

(8,102)

(1,110)

Adjusted net income 1,872,591

2,340,744

320,825

4,685,797

6,791,518

930,855































Net income 1,895,455

2,349,610

322,040

4,529,681

6,544,644

897,018

Add:

























Depreciation 633,279

712,734

97,688

1,875,499

2,035,702

279,016

Amortization 32,002

31,951

4,379

94,448

100,535

13,779

Interest expenses 31,637

83,801

11,486

114,374

227,729

31,213

Income tax expenses 439,388

271,387

37,197

1,132,812

1,301,979

178,451

EBITDA 3,031,761

3,449,483

472,790

7,746,814

10,210,589

1,399,477



Add:

























Share-based compensation expense (1) -

-

-

178,980

254,976

34,947

Impairment of investment in equity investee (1) 26,328

-

-

26,328

-

-

Gain on disposal of equity investees























and subsidiary, before income taxes (60,515)

(10,838)

(1,485)

(60,515)

(10,074)

(1,381)

Adjusted EBITDA 2,997,574

3,438,645

471,305

7,891,607

10,455,491

1,433,043







(1) Net of income taxes of nil





Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income attributable to ordinary



























shareholders 1,934,994

2,345,158



321,430

4,646,445

6,556,698



898,670

Add:



























Share-based compensation expense (1) -

-

-

178,980

254,976



34,947

Impairment of investment in equity investee (1) 26,328

-

-

26,328

-



-

Gain on disposal of equity investees



























and subsidiaries, net of income taxes (49,192)

(8,866)



(1,215)

(49,192)

(8,102)



(1,110)

Adjusted Net income attributable to



























ordinary shareholders 1,912,130

2,336,292



320,215

4,802,561

6,803,572



932,507































Weighted average shares used in



























calculating net earnings per ordinary



























share/ADS



























Basic 809,733,116

807,081,026



807,081,026

809,389,554

808,298,164



808,298,164

Diluted 821,077,065

838,290,093



838,290,093

813,212,423

839,507,232



839,507,232































Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to



























ordinary shareholders





























Basic 2.39

2.91



0.40

5.74

8.11



1.11

Diluted 2.37

2.84



0.39

5.73

7.94



1.09

































Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





























attributable to ordinary shareholders





























Basic 2.36

2.89



0.40

5.93

8.42



1.15

Diluted 2.34

2.83



0.39

5.92

8.24



1.13









(1) Net of income taxes of nil







