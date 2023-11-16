ESPN APP, INCLUDING ESPN+, NOW AVAILABLE ON LG SMART TVS

LG Expands Its Sports Entertainment and Content Offerings,

Gives Users More Options with the Disney Bundle Trio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today that the ESPN App, including ESPN+, the industry-leading sports app and streaming platform, are now available on LG Smart TVs1 including its lineup of award-winning LG OLED Smart TVs.

LG Electronics USA Logo (PRNewswire)

The ESPN App provides access to live streaming via ESPN+ (available to all consumers via a direct-to-consumer subscription to ESPN+) and ESPN's lineup of networks (for consumers logging in using cable or satellite television provider credentials).

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com.

The arrival of the ESPN App with ESPN+ on LG Smart TVs also gives users the ability to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This bundle offers one of the largest streaming collections of entertainment, news, and sports content from top brands and franchises.

Live sports programming on ESPN+ includes UFC Fight Nights and exclusive UFC Pay-Per-View events; more than 75 exclusive, national NHL telecasts, plus more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL Power Play games per season; thousands of college sports events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, and more from 20 conferences across the country; top domestic and international soccer including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup and more; 4,300+ live, exclusive hours of PGA TOUR golf coverage across 35 tournaments, plus coverage from the Masters and PGA Championship; Top Rank Boxing; Grand Slam tennis (including US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open); Major League Baseball; international cricket; and much, much more.

In addition to live events, ESPN+ gives fans exclusive access to on-demand original content including popular series like Peyton's Places, Eli's Places and the Places Universe shows, More Than An Athlete, The Captain, Why Not Us, and more. Fans can also watch exclusive studio shows including ESPN FC, In the Crease, and others, plus the entire library of ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 films, as well as 30 for 30 shorts, ESPN Films, on-demand replays of E:60 and SC Featured stories, and more.

For the past 10 years, as the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TV's from 42 thru 97 inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions such as the world's only 42-inch flexible TV, the LG OLED Flex, and unique lifestyle TVs including the LG OLED Pose'. For more information on the complete lineup of LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

1The ESPN App, including ESPN+, are now available on 2020 and newer model LG Smart TVs. Availability on 2018 & 2019 models is expected at a later date.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

About The Disney Bundle

The Disney Bundle is a one-stop streaming subscription offer that gives customers the power to build and customize their video subscription plan with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Starting at $12.99 per month, subscribers get access to one of the largest streaming collections of live and on-demand entertainment, kids, news, and sports content from some of the biggest brands and franchises. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. ESPN+ lets you stream thousands of live events, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, including UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, NHL, top international soccer from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga and more, MLB, PGA TOUR and coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, Grand Slam tennis, international cricket, college sports from 20 conferences, and much more. The stories you love and the entertainment that you want are all on your own terms. There's something for everyone! To subscribe, click here.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

christopher.demaria@lge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA