BUDDY VALASTRO BRINGS HIS FAMOUS CARLO'S BAKE SHOP SPECIALTY CAKES AND TRADITIONAL CAKE SLICES TO RETAIL NATIONWIDE

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most famous baker in America, Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame, is bringing his confections to Walmart stores nationwide, offering something sweet enough for Every-Buddy!

Carlo's Bake Shop Logo (PRNewswire)

Buddy (the 'Cake Boss') Valastro brings his famous cakes to more than 3,000 retail stores nationwide.

Valastro recently launched three new specialty cakes and cake slices for the retailer earlier this month. More than 3,000 Walmart locations, New Jersey to California, now offer Every Buddy's Birthday Cake, Every Buddy's Chocolate Cake, and Every Buddy's Fall Cake, along with classic slices of Vanilla Rainbow, Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, and Carrot Cake.

"I'm so excited to bring my new signature cakes to cake lovers from coast to coast," says Buddy Valastro. "I always hear how much people love my cake and want to grab a quick slice for dessert or a cake for a special event. By partnering with Walmart, Carlo's Bake Shop cakes are available close to home and perfect for every occasion. Now, Every Buddy can get their sweet fix without being close to one of our Carlo's locations or Cake slice vending machines."

In addition to Carlo's Bake Shop favorites, Valastro spent the past year testing out flavors for his new line, Every Buddy's Cakes. These new mash-up cakes take baking to the next level with not one, not two, but three desserts in one.

Every Buddy's Birthday Cake is a three-layer celebration starting with the smooth and sweet buttercream, with a layer of classic New York-style cheesecake, followed by a layer of the fan-favorite vanilla confetti cake and a decadent blondie layer bursting with rich toffee filling. Every Buddy's Chocolate Cake is a chocolate lover's paradise, starting with a base layer of mouthwatering chocolate pecan pie, followed by moist chocolate sponge cake and a classic New York-style cheesecake, all brought together with a creamy salted caramel buttercream frosting.

Every quarter, Valastro and Walmart will feature a fun, seasonal option beginning with Every Buddy's Fall Cake, packing a taste of fall in every bite. Starting with a spiced maple buttercream top, this autumn delight features pumpkin cheesecake and a moist apple crumb pie atop the bottom decadent classic pecan pie layer. Every Buddy's Winter Cake features a delectable hot cocoa pie base with layers of classic New York cheesecake and blue velvet sponge cake with a vanilla buttercream top. This sweet holiday cake for the winter season hits the shelves Friday, Nov 24, for all the Black Friday shoppers and the upcoming holiday season.

ABOUT BUDDY VALASTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows, and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery is a family-owned business with 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. 2023 is set to be another exciting year for Valastro with the premieres of three new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Cake Dynasty" on A+E Network, the opening of additional concepts and locations of existing favorites, and a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business at carlosbakery.com. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, please visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

Buddy Valastro at Walmart Display (PRNewswire)

Buddy and Lisa Valastro (PRNewswire)

