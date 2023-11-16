BILL ABBOTT, CANDACE CAMERON BURE, AND GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA CELEBRATED REAL HEROES AT THE PREMIERE OF "MY CHRISTMAS HERO"

COMPANY CEO JOINS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND STAR OF THE FILM TO HOST SPECIAL RED-CARPET SCREENING FOR MILITARY MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES AT JBLM IN WASHINGTON STATE



JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family President and CEO Bill Abbott joined Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure to host a very special world premiere of My Christmas Hero exclusively for U.S. service men and women and their families yesterday. This special showing was held at Joint Army and Air Force Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington state, where the film is set.

BILL ABBOTT, CANDACE CAMERON BURE, GABRIEL HOGAN AND GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA CELEBRATE REAL HEROES AT THE PREMIERE OF “MY CHRISTMAS HERO” AT JBLM IN WASHINGTON STATE (PRNewswire)

"We truly enjoyed the opportunity to salute these real Christmas heroes at the premiere of My Christmas Hero on the joint base," said Bure, who plays Dr. Nicole Ramsey in the movie. "It was fitting to host this screening here at JBLM because that's where the movie's story is set."

The red-carpet screening was held Wednesday, November 15 on the McChord (Air Force) side of JBLM—the base portrayed in My Christmas Hero. Bure stars in and is an executive producer of the new movie. Bure's co-star, Gabriel Hogan, was also in attendance. This event follows a recent announcement that Great American Family has experienced eleven consecutive months of growth making it TV's fastest-growing network.

"Great American Media provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country, and our unique partnership with Candy Rock allows us to produce best in class content. To be able to celebrate Christmas and this movie with the everyday heroes who selflessly serve our country was truly special for both Candace and me," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "My Christmas Hero is at the heart of who we are as a network."

My Christmas Hero is the story of a U.S. Army reservist on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much-needed healing to her family. Along the way, Dr. Ramsey (Bure) and Major Ross (Gabriel Hogan) may find more than the answers to the mystery!

My Christmas Hero premieres on Great American Family the day after Thanksgiving, at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST Friday, November 24. You can find a full list and schedule of Great American Christmas movies at https://www.greatamericanfamily.com.

My Christmas Hero is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Mick MacKay serves as Producer, and Martin Wood directs an original screenplay written by Jim Head. Executive producers include Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Jim Head, Trevor McWhinney, and Martin Wood. Supervising Producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Wiener, Michael Shepard, and Doran S. Chandler serves as Associate Producer.

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms, and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @gactv

Candy Rock Enterprises is a joint venture between award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times Bestselling Author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming, and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

Syrup Studios is a new Canadian production service company based in Vancouver, British Columbia specializing in scripted and unscripted television series and holiday films, rom-coms, comedies, and thrillers. Syrup Studios provides the full spectrum of services including content development, legal and business affairs, budgeting, scheduling, and financing.

