Zilla Security Appoints Cheryle Cushion as Vice President of Marketing

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security, an identity security platform designed for the cloud, today announced the appointment of Cheryle Cushion as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Cushion will drive efforts to elevate Zilla's global presence and chart a path for future growth initiatives.

"Organizations across the board are grappling with escalating challenges in identity security and governance," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "As a result, misconfigured access stubbornly remains the foremost vulnerability in the cloud landscape. Cheryle will play a pivotal role in shaping and articulating the Zilla narrative globally, as we continue to enhance our automated identity security platform for the cloud. With her stellar track record, she is poised to be a catalyst for next-level growth."

With nearly three decades of experience in the high-tech industry, Cushion's background includes working with startups like Interliant, EqualLogic, and Hospital IQ, along with holding key leadership positions at Dell Technologies. In her most recent role, she led the Marketing team at Nasuni Corporation, helping them grow over 300% in ARR over a four-and-a-half-year period.

Cushion's expertise in developing corporate and product marketing strategies, as well as demand generation, customer marketing and marketing operations, for disruptive high-growth startups, makes her especially well-suited for this new role at Zilla.

"I am excited to introduce new marketing initiatives that will fuel Zilla's journey to become the premier provider of identity security and governance solutions," said Cushion. "Zilla has a great story to tell. Its automated approach to managing permissions for cloud infrastructure, SaaS, and in-house applications yields an unparalleled blend of user-friendliness and robustness. At the same time, the Zilla SaaS platform goes beyond just enhancing overall security and compliance for organizations, to also deliver substantial time and cost savings. Equally important, is the fact that they're great people who share a collective vision and a camaraderie that inspires you to innovate towards success. "

Cushion provides additional insight into her passion for Zilla, its product, culture and prospects in this blog.

About Zilla Security

Zilla is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, and review who has access to what, and automate the remediation of misconfigured permissions and settings. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

