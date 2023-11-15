Royal Canin North America Unveils UNIQUE INSTINCT Exhibition at The AKC® Museum of the Dog

The photography exhibition, which encapsulates the incredibly unique abilities of pets, is open through February 2024

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, announces the opening of UNIQUE INSTINCT, a photography exhibition designed to celebrate and pay tribute to the dynamic nature of cats and dogs at The AKC® Museum of the Dog. UNIQUE INSTINCT is an expansion of the INSTINCT exhibition that first premiered in Paris, France.

Royal Canin U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, unveils the UNIQUE INSTINCT exhibition at The AKC® Museum of the Dog which will be open for public viewing from November 15, 2023, to February 4, 2024. (PRNewswire)

In May 2022, ROYAL CANIN® debuted the INSTINCT Exhibition highlighting the work of photographers Tim Flach, Alexander Crispin, Eric Isselée and Dan Burn-Forti. The collection of photos depicts the distinct nature of canines and felines, highlighting the magnificent traits and characteristics that make each breed incredibly unique. Now titled "UNIQUE INSTINCT," the exhibition includes a sneak peek at Royal Canin's upcoming campaign that further highlights the incredibly unique abilities and characteristics of canines and felines. The show has traveled to New York City for public viewing at The AKC Museum of the Dog from November 15, 2023, to February 4, 2024.

"We are honored to bring UNIQUE INSTINCT to a U.S. audience, in collaboration with our longtime partners at the American Kennel Club," said Daryn Brown, Regional President, Royal Canin North America. "Knowledge, observation and respect for pets are among Royal Canin's core values, which is why we are excited for the public to discover the unique traits of cats and dogs through this exhibition."

In addition to the photography collection, UNIQUE INSTINCT will also feature photographs from two winners selected from the ROYAL CANIN® Photography Awards. The competition invited international artists graduating from art, design and photography schools to celebrate the uniqueness of cats and dogs.

"At the AKC Museum of the Dog, we are thrilled to partner with Royal Canin to feature this unique and fantastic exhibition in New York City," said Christopher Bromson, Executive Director and CEO of The AKC Museum of the Dog. "It's not every day one gets to see art featuring cats at the Museum of the Dog! We welcome all New Yorkers and those visiting to join us and enjoy it through February."

For more than 55 years, Royal Canin has been driven by a deep admiration for cats and dogs and now invites New Yorkers to join them in this celebration during the upcoming holiday season. To experience the UNIQUE INSTINCT Exhibition, visit The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog at 101 Park Ave, New York, NY 10178, or purchase tickets in advance via here: https://museumofthedog.org/.

The 2023 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) North/South Concourse on December 16th and 17th.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin | Facebook.

ABOUT THE AKC MUSEUM OF THE DOG

Founded in 1982, The AKC® Museum of the Dog is dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition, and interpretation of the art, artifacts, and literature of the dog for the purposes of education, historical perspective, aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the appreciation for and knowledge of the significance of the dog and the human/canine relationship. The museum is home to over 1700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes, and porcelain figurines, a variety of decorative arts objects and interactive displays depicting man's best friend throughout the ages. The AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations. For more information on the AKC Museum of the Dog visit www.Museumofthedog.org

