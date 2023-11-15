KYOCERA AVX Introduces a New Series of Miniature High-Pass Thin-Film Filters

The new HP Series filters deliver reliable and repeatable high-frequency performance in space-constrained microwave and RF applications including wireless LANs, satellite TV receivers, vehicle location systems, base stations, and ground and mobile communications systems.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has released a new series of miniature high-pass thin-film filters engineered to provide excellent high-frequency performance in a variety of space constrained microwave and RF applications in the telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and military markets.

The new HP Series high-pass thin-film filters are based on proven multilayer integrated thin-film technology that enables the quick adjustment of RF parameters and development of custom filters. They exhibit reliable and repeatable high-frequency performance as well as low insertion losses, extremely sharp roll-off values, and steep attenuation. HP Series filters also exhibit high temperature stability and lot-to-lot and part-to-part consistency and feature a rugged, miniature, and low-profile construction optimized for automated assembly. They are rated for operating frequencies spanning 1.0GHz to 5.15GHz and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C and have a characteristic impedance of 50Ω. Ideal applications for the series include wireless LANs, satellite TV receivers, vehicle location systems, and ground and mobile communications systems ranging from handheld commercial radios to military communications systems.

HP0805 high-pass thin-film filters currently offer five part numbers optimized for 2.70, 2.80, 2.90, 3.00, and 5.15 GHz performance to enable broad compatibility with high-frequency wireless systems, including 5G and ultra-wideband applications and the high-power remote radio units in base stations. Their miniature cases measure just 2.03 x 1.55 x 0.8 mm (L x W x H, ±0.1mm) and they have a 3W continuous power rating.

HP2816 thin-film high-pass filters measure 7.0 (±0.3) x 4.0 (±0.2) x 1.2mm max. (L x W x H). They are rated at 15W and are also well suited for military applications.

"Our new HP Series high-pass thin-film filters provide engineers with superior, repeatable performance in a miniature case size optimized for the smaller and more densely populated PCBs common in next-generation wireless applications," said Amir Kopelman, Technical Services Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "The multilayer thin-film technology they're based on allows us to quickly adjust RF parameters and develop custom filters with a short lead time. In addition, we manufacture our thin film filters in an ISO 9001 facility equipped with extremely accurate processing lines that support design flexibility, reduce noise, prevent shrinkage, ensure high-quality parts and performance, and allow us to achieve consistent manufacturing results and deliver excellent filtering performance in smaller device sizes than competing technologies provide."

HP Series high-pass thin-film filters have RoHS-compliant lead-free and solder-coated nickel terminations compatible with reflow, wave, vapor phase, and manual automatic soldering technologies. Finished parts are 100% tested for electrical parameters and visual and mechanical characteristics, and parts are packaged on tape and reel. Lead-time for the series is currently 14 weeks.

