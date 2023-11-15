HealthTrackRx Awarded Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Louisville Chapter Philanthropist of the Year

Supporting children, families, and the organizations they turn to in our communities is a pivotal part of our culture and aligns with our vision of "Getting People Healthier Faster."

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, is honored to have been awarded the AFP Greater Louisville Chapter Philanthropist of the Year. Nominees were selected for demonstrating outstanding civic and charitable responsibility in our community.

HealthTrackRx (PRNewswire)

Family & Children's Place nominated HealthTrackRx for our ongoing partnership and support, which began when we opened our newest lab in Clarksville, IN, in 2022. In the past year, our leadership team assembled and donated welcome bags for children visiting the center. Not long after, one of our employees became a nearly full-time volunteer, spending time with the kids at the center every day. We also became the presenting sponsor of their major annual fundraising event in the spring and recently organized and hosted a fall festival for the families and children in the Louisville community. Today, on National Philanthropy Day, all four of our corporate locations are assembling 100 gifts each to donate to local chapters of the Children's Advocacy Center.

"Our vision is Getting People Healthier Faster," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "This extends beyond operating a national health care company to supporting the communities where we work and live. We are honored to be recognized and grateful for the opportunity to positively impact our most vulnerable asset — children.

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

