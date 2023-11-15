EpiBone CEO Named to Columbia Engineering Board of Visitors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Tandon, PhD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of EpiBone, has been appointed to Columbia Engineering's Board of Visitors (BOV) for a three-year term.

The BOV is an advisory group of leading alumni and industry executives who offer guidance to the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Columbia University in New York. The BOV, which originated in 1955, meets twice a year and advises Columbia Engineering's dean, administration and faculty. The BOV plays an active role in maintaining the highest academic standards, assists in strategic planning, and provides financial support for the school.

As a graduate of Columbia Engineering, where she earned a PhD in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA in healthcare entrepreneurship, Tandon brings an insider's perspective to the BOV.

"It is an honor to join the Board of Visitors, a group deeply committed to excellence in engineering education. My journey with Columbia has been transformative throughout my career, and I'm eager to contribute to its future trajectory, growth and success," Tandon said.

Following her graduate work at Columbia, Tandon co-founded EpiBone, a biotech company that made history as the first to use stem cells to grow living human bones and cartilage for skeletal reconstruction.

Tandon has since become known for her TED Talks, has published in Forbes magazine, and was featured on the Netflix series "Human: The World Within." Recognized for her accomplishments as a female scientist and entrepreneur, she was named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company Magazine; an Ernst & Young Winning Woman; and Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs, among other awards.

In addition to her degrees from Columbia, Nina holds a master's in Bioelectrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, MBA, who has been appointed secretary for the BOV, recommended Tandon for the board.

"Having witnessed Nina's dedication and groundbreaking contributions to science and entrepreneurship, we are excited to see her join the Board of Visitors and confident that she will bring a unique perspective and valuable guidance to Columbia Engineering," Monovoukas said.

The BOV has approximately 40 members, including CEOs, investors and entrepreneurs. Tandon's term runs through June 2026, with the option of being reappointed for a second consecutive term. To learn more about the BOV, click here.

About EpiBone

EpiBone, Inc. is a privately-held regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of cells to create living solutions that become a seamless part of a patient's body. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and other skeletal tissue products. For more information, visit epibone.com.

Disclaimer

