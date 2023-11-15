AllSurplus Deals Opens in Indianapolis: Sustainable Year-Round Savings on Electronics, Home Goods, Toys, and More

The new facility diverts goods from landfills, offering up to 90% off retail prices on a vast array of high-quality brand-name products

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season gears up, Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the timely opening of its fourth AllSurplus Deals location nationwide, now in Indianapolis, IN. Consumers can bid to win deeply discounted, high-quality consumer goods using the AllSurplusDeals.com marketplace. Beyond incredible savings, AllSurplus Deals presents a shopping experience that is not only financially smart but also environmentally friendly, poised to become a key destination for consumers in search of extraordinary deals during the festive holiday frenzy.

As holiday shopping lists grow, AllSurplus Deals emerges as a solution for those immersed in the seasonal hustle. The user-friendly AllSurplusDeals.com online auction marketplace allows consumers to conveniently bid, win, buy, and pick up deeply discounted high-quality returns and overstock items from trusted retailers, offering deals up to 90% off retail prices on top products.

The assortment includes everything from electronics and home goods to daily essentials and appliances. Past deals have included a bluetooth speaker sold at 90% off, an air fryer sold at 84% off, and a 75" Smart TV sold at nearly 80% off retail value. AllSurplus Deals provides buyers with easy curbside pickup, ensuring customers get their deals without the delay and cost of shipping.

Underscoring the launch's timing, Jeff Rechtzigel, VP and General Manager of Retail at Liquidity Services said, "The holiday season often brings financial stress, and we're addressing this head-on. Our new AllSurplus Deals location in Indianapolis isn't just timely; it's a game-changer, offering an extensive range of deeply discounted products every day of the year. We're redefining the savings landscape, making the rush for one-day Black Friday deals a thing of the past."

This innovative marketplace is more than just a destination for top holiday bargains; it's a beacon in the circular economy, championing smart, sustainable shopping. AllSurplus Deals taps into a local supply of retail returns and overstock, offering Indianapolis a range of premium, eco-friendly shopping choices. Customers can expect high-quality products while also contributing to a healthier planet — a perfect blend of responsible shopping and exceptional finds.

Consumers discover top-quality local deals on store returns and overstock items by registering and bidding for items on AllSurplusDeals.com. The auction site inspects and photographs each offered item to represent its condition accurately. Offered items range from gently used returns to brand new products at remarkably affordable prices. After winning an auction, customers pay for their items online and schedule a hassle-free curbside pickup at the 187,000 square foot AllSurplus Deals warehouse located at 1399 South Perry Road, Suite A, Plainfield, IN. Open Monday through Friday with pickups from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the warehouse stores over 10,000 items across diverse categories like electronics, home improvement, and more, appealing to a broad range of shoppers, including college students and families. To learn more or to start the bidding journey, customers can visit AllSurplus.com/deals/indianapolis .

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

