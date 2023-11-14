Quantiphi Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS to Leverage Generative AI Capabilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. As a part of this collaboration, Quantiphi is leveraging the latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) services from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Kendra, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Textract, and Amazon Titan, to power a generative AI platform that allows organizations to supercharge the productivity of their knowledge workers.

Quantiphi (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to enter into an expanded collaboration agreement with Quantiphi to provide customers with industry-specific and enterprise-ready solutions powered by generative AI," AWS Vice President, Worldwide System Integrator Partners Chris Sullivan said. "Such advanced innovations and their alignment to the delivery of business outcomes will only further customers growth and acceleration, in addition to cementing our long-term relationships and loyalty."

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) present a promising solution to unlock the untapped value of unstructured data, providing enterprises with instant access to valuable insights. This has opened up new possibilities for businesses to automate downstream tasks, reimagine customer experience, and increase productivity for their teams.

"As the 2022 AWS Partner of the Year for AI/ML in North America, we are committed to providing innovative generative AI solutions in collaboration with AWS," Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said. "Together, with AWS, we can help boost employees' productivity with generative AI powered conversational search, document processing and text summarization among others."

In 2023, Quantiphi introduced a trio of generative AI offerings. The eagerly awaited generative AI functionality was seamlessly integrated into their flagship platform, QDox, revolutionizing the way companies harnessed information from documents.

This was followed with Quantiphi's Enterprise-ready generative AI platform on AWS - baioniq , designed to elevate knowledge workers' productivity by incorporating both AWS native services such as Amazon Bedrock along with Quantiphi's own proprietary technology. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI providers accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications securely.

To further empower their clients, Quantiphi introduced the immersive Gen AI Advisory Series, a meticulously curated four-day experience led by its seasoned experts. This series not only provided comprehensive knowledge but also offered hands-on expertise in generative AI, covering deep dives into education, bi-directional information sharing and use case identification.

"By combining Quantiphi's expertise in AWS and generative AI with ACTO's expertise in life sciences learning, we can now further transform how pharma and MedTech companies bring life-changing therapies to market and patients," ACTO Chief Executive Officer Parth Khanna said. "We are ushering a new era in learning and education in life sciences and are thrilled to have Jim Keller and the Quantiphi team be our true strategic partners in this endeavor."

Quantiphi is deepening its generative AI work by using AWS to tap into Amazon's more than 25 years of developing and deploying AI and ML. AWS provides robust solutions to support every stage of AI and ML adoption—including infrastructure to run high-intensity workloads, tools to build AI, and purpose-built services and applications—to help businesses solve challenges quickly and provide more value for their customers through generative AI.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com , www.quantiphi.com/partners/amazon-web-services/ and follow Quantiphi on Linkedin , Twitter and Instagram .

