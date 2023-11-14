Lumileds Names Tom Constantino as New CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumileds, a global lighting and light source innovation and manufacturing leader, announces that Tom Constantino has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Constantino has over 35 years of finance leadership experience at leading technology companies in Silicon Valley.

"Lumileds advances have significantly shaped the world we live in and travel through, and I am thrilled to be joining the company as it continues to innovate and shape the future of illumination in all its forms," said Mr. Constantino.

Mr. Constantino's experience includes work with both public and private companies including HP, Hitachi, Western Digital, and A10 Networks, as well as several early-stage technology companies.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team. His breadth of experience will help Lumileds' future growth as our automotive, aftermarket, and general illumination markets expand and as we bring new MicroLED technologies forward to drive growth in the decades ahead," said Steve Barlow, CEO.

About Lumileds

Lumileds is a global leader in OEM and aftermarket automotive lighting and accessories, camera flash for mobile devices, MicroLED, and light sources for general illumination, horticulture, and human-centric lighting. Our approximately 6,000 employees operate in over 30 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never before possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being. To learn more about our company and solution portfolios, please visit https://lumileds.com.

