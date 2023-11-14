JelloX Unveils New Research at ESMO Congress 2023

30% more tumor biomarkers identified by AI analysis of 3D imaging vs. traditional 2D methods, per biotech startup's latest research

Attended industry-defining European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 to present latest compelling research on AI and 3D pathology for immunotherapy

Yen-Yin Lin was a key speaker at the 2023 CEO Dr.was a key speaker at the 2023 TAITA-Silicon Valley Annual Conference, where he shared that 40% of cancer patients can benefit from AI-analyzed 3D pathology

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and HSINCHU, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JelloX Biotech Inc., a Taiwan-based startup focused on cancer pathology, is announcing new research and conference milestones, coinciding with its 5th anniversary in November 2023. With significant parts of the medical field starting to leverage AI for pharmaceutical R&D and patient risk assessment, JelloX continues to distinguish itself as an early adopter of AI applied to cancer pathology.

JelloX presentation at 2023 ESMO- Precision breast cancer PD-L1 diagnosis using 3D pathology and AU analysis. (PRNewswire)

To explore JelloX's AI-powered 3D pathology solutions, please contact: sales@jellox.com

Advancing immunotherapy at ESMO Congress 2023

An influential conference in the European oncology space, ESMO Congress 2023 took place from October 20 to 24 and featured significant dialogue around the latest advancements in immunotherapy (IO), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and AI. Invited to present, JelloX's unique application of AI in 3D pathology for cancer drew significant interest from attendees, and its latest research demonstrated new possibilities for biomarker-based patient screening prior to IO treatments.

Specifically, its new findings focused on breast cancer and PD-L1 biomarker, a key diagnostic target for immunotherapy:

The study showed that AI analysis of 3D images was able to identify an additional 30% of patients with tumor heterogeneity that traditional 2D methods missed, necessitating more precise immunotherapy treatments.

Findings reinforced that AI analysis of 3D images allows for a more comprehensive understanding of tumor complexity and heterogeneity , thereby facilitating more accurate treatment.

A new AI algorithm introduced for the study demonstrated that AI is also a powerful tool for analyzing digitalized traditional (2D) sample imaging by reducing processing times.

AI at 2023 TAITA-SV Annual Conference

The Silicon Valley Taiwanese-American Industrial Technology Association (TAITA-SV) held its Annual Conference on October 7, where Dr. Yen-Yin Lin, CEO of JelloX, was featured as the only Taiwan-based speaker on the Bio panel. Dr. Lin shared insights on the role of AI in medicine and healthcare, particularly how JelloX is leveraging this technology — along with 3D imaging — to advance cancer pathology diagnosis and precision treatment.

"We estimate that 40% of cancer patients can benefit from AI-analyzed 3D pathology, especially those undergoing immunotherapy," noted Dr. Lin. "Leveraging AI to analyze 3D tumor imaging has great potential to disrupt oncology, through offering a more efficient and precise approach to treatment."

JelloX's 3D pathology addresses the low sampling rate issue common in cancer biopsies, offering a more comprehensive evaluation of a tumor's many biomarkers.

He continued: "When it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, precision is paramount and efficiency is everything. Our solutions are critical to matching the right patients to the right drugs and to identifying suitable candidates for pharmaceutical research."

Dr. Lin also highlighted the growing importance of cloud and edge devices in the future of pathology, emphasizing their roles in enabling mobile and remote usage. He shared further how JelloX is collaborating with technology firms to analyze and leverage big data, working towards a federated learning model that can be shared by oncologists worldwide — creating a collaborative, informed global community united in the fight against cancer.

About JelloX Biotech Inc.

Based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, JelloX Biotech Inc. is a startup founded by researchers from National Tsing Hua University and focuses on advancing cancer pathology through 3D digital imaging and AI technology.

For more information, please visit: https://jellox.com/en/home/

Media contact:

news_jx@jellox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JelloX Biotech Inc.