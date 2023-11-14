Divine Healthcare Resident Don Takes Inspirational Journey with Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC

LODI, Wis., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Healthcare is thrilled to share the incredible journey of one of its own residents, Don, who recently participated in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC.

Don, known as Divine's Resident Council Officer and Bingo Caller, applied to join the Badger Honor Flight approximately seven years ago, and his dream became a reality in 2023 when his application was accepted. The trip, which took place on November 4th, 2023, marked the 51st flight for Badger Honor Flight and a significant milestone as the organization flew its 4,500th Veteran to the nation's capital.

The flight included 88 Veterans, along with their Guardians and devoted Badger Honor Flight volunteers. The experience was not only a celebration of service but also a testament to the community's unwavering support for its Veterans.

The day commenced with an early 3:00 a.m. wake-up call, leading to a heartfelt Send-Off Ceremony at Dane County Regional Airport. The itinerary included visits to iconic landmarks such as Arlington Cemetery, the WWII memorial, Iwo Jima, the Korean War/Vietnam Veterans/Lincoln Memorials, the Franklin D Roosevelt Memorial, and the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon.

One of the trip's highlights was a surprise 'Mail Call' for the Veterans, orchestrated by the Divine community. Letters from Divine residents, staff members, and volunteers filled Don's envelope, creating a deeply moving moment during the flight.

The local Army Reserves extended a warm reception upon return, symbolizing a poignant and impactful homecoming for Veterans who may not have received the recognition they deserved, particularly during the Vietnam era.

Don's military service, spanning the Vietnam Era in the Air Force from 1961-1963, and later in the Army Reserves, adds a unique layer of bravery and commitment to this already remarkable story.

Divine is immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve a Veteran like Don, who exemplifies the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

