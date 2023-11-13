Parker, PLLC, Launches New York Practice, Adds Attorney Bethany Kennedy

Firm plants flag in the Big Apple with addition of new litigator

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law, is pleased to announce the firm's growth into the state of New York under the leadership of firm founder Michael Parker. The firm is expanding its New York presence with the addition of litigation attorney Bethany Kennedy.

Ms. Kennedy brings to the firm a compliance background that spans more than 13 years. She joins Parker, PLLC, from Emord & Associates P.C., where she regularly managed U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission legal matters on behalf of her clients.

"I am thrilled to be part of this experienced team," said Ms. Kennedy. "I am excited to switch gears and contribute all I have learned to our work here at Parker."

Ms. Kennedy has developed a wealth of expertise in various aspects of civil litigation and regulation. Her focus on niche regulatory cases has allowed her to gain specialized knowledge of products including food, drug supplements, cosmetics and other consumer devices. She brings a deep understanding of the complexities surrounding these industries to the firm.

"Bethany has a unique skill set and knowledge of the law that will give our client's cases an edge," says Mr. Parker. "We are especially proud of our growth in New York and what expanding that office will do to benefit our clients."

The firm was founded in 2001 and specializes in civil fraud cases for plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Parker, a decorated military veteran and former private investigator, utilizes his distinct skill set and his legal background to handle cases nationwide.

