Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach Host Sixth Annual 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach hosted the sixth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 12 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon, which raised more than $300,000 for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program. The event founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley was emceed by Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen.

Williams and DeLoach opened the evening with a surprise performance of "Party In the U.S.A." The dynamic duo welcomed guests and shared why co-hosting the event meant so much to them after both losing a parent to dementia. Williams' mom, Linda, passed away with Alzheimer's in 2016, and DeLoach's dad, David, passed away with Pick's disease, a rare form of dementia, in 2021.

Dressed in 2000s fashion, performers took to the stage covering throwback hits from the era. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's house band Three Lane, performances included:

Jay Allen's take on "Kryptonite." Allen was then joined by wife and country music artist Kylie Morgan to perform his song on "No Present Like The Time"

Melinda Doolittle's versions of "Crazy In Love" and "Since You've Been Gone"

Charles Esten's channeled Billie Joe Armstrong for "Wake Me Up When September Ends"

Paul Freeman's rendition of "Mr. Brightside"

Paul Greene's spin on "Seven Nation Army"

Ginna Claire Mason's version of "Before He Cheats"

MaRynn Taylor's rendition of "Complicated"

Noah Thompson's take on "Move Along"

Alicia Witt channeled Britney Spears for "Lucky"

Hallmark stars group number to "I Gotta Feeling"

And a group finale to "Beautiful Day"

"We are beyond grateful to the Nashville community, performers, generous sponsors and attendees near and far who joined us at the sixth annual Dance Party to End ALZ," said co-hosts Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. "Everyone coming together for this cause means the world to us and our families. Together, we raised awareness and funds to support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program, which is helping us get one step closer to ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Event committee included:

Ashley Williams , actor and director

Nikki DeLoach , actor, producer and writer

Annie Howell , chief communications officer, Hallmark Media

Blake McDaniel , music touring agent, CAA

Andrew Walker , actor, producer, co-founder of Little West

Jay Williams , CEO & apiarist of Williams Honey Farm

Generous sponsors included:

Hallmark Media

Kimberly Williams-Paisley & Brad Paisley

Boot Barn

Sidekick Therapy Partners

The Buffaloe Family

DeBartolo Family Foundation

Denise Cummins

Rosenthal Family Foundation

Andrew & Cassandra Walker

Nikki DeLoach & Ryan Goodell

The Graham Family Charitable Trust

Brandon and Karen Jondle family and Tom and Beth Jost family

Michael and Sarah Lorance family

In Loving Memory of Micheal MacDowell , beloved Husband, father and friend

Harley Neuman & Daniel Lam

"Paisley Park Girls" in honor of Beth Machado

Michael Yu & Erin Zervos Yu

R3 Stem Cell/R3 Anti Aging

Romance University

Southbound Tequila

Vanderbilt Memory & Alzheimer's Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Williams Honey Farm

The Ken and Beth Dunn Family Foundation

CAA

Empathy Studios

Paul Greene & Kate Austin

McKellar/Sveslosky & Hart

Lillie Pawluk

Sandy & Doug Paisley

Jennifer Wayne

Celebrities in attendance included:

Benjamin Ayres

Brooke D'Orsay

Cindy Busby

Danica McKeller

Erich Hover

Erin Cahill

Jen Lilley

Jesse Hutch

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kristoffer Polaha

Melissa Joan Hart

Riley Weston

Sarah Drew

Trevor Donovan

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program. To date, Dance Party to End ALZ has raised more than $2.1M to fund diverse and exciting Alzheimer's research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.

For more information and to donate, visit alz.org/DanceParty .

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

