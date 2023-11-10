Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fathom Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago

CARY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate at the following financial conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Attending: Tuesday, November 14th
Where: Nashville, TN

D.A. Davidson Technology Summit
Attending: Thursday, November 16th
Where: New York, NY

Sidoti Small Cap Conference
Attending: Wednesday, December 6th  
Where: Virtual

The Sidoti Conference presentation will be webcast and available for replay on Fathom's investor relations website at ir.fathominc.com. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gateway-grp.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc. 
949-574-3860 
FTHM@gateway-grp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-announces-upcoming-investor-conference-schedule-301984228.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.