Little Caesars® Treats Veterans and Military to Free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo for Veterans Day

This Veterans Day Marks 17th Anniversary of the Little Caesars Veterans Program

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long-standing tradition of giving back and honoring U.S. military men and women, Little Caesars® is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

On Saturday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive their free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars famous Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

"All of us at Little Caesars are thankful to our veterans and military members for their service," said Little Caesars President and CEO David Scrivano. "In addition to complimentary lunch on Veterans Day, our family-owned company remains committed to supporting these heroes all year round with initiatives like the Little Caesars Veterans Program."

The Little Caesars Veterans Program, now in its 17th year, provides honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families with financial incentives to open a Little Caesars franchise of their own. These individuals receive benefits when opening a franchise store through the Little Caesars Veterans Program, including a franchise fee discount, equipment and supply discount, financing assistance, and advertising and publicity support, among other benefits. Today, there are hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country. For more information about becoming a Little Caesars franchisee, visit www.franchise.littlecaesars.com.

"As an organization, we believe that our veterans, the men, and women who have given so much to serve our country, should return home with business prospects to help them achieve their hopes and dreams," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer for Little Caesars. "So, we created a program to honor veterans and provide them with an opportunity to become business owners."

No coupon is required to redeem the free HOT-N-READY Lunch combo offer on Veterans Day. Veterans and military personnel must present proof of service (such as an ID card with veteran designation, DD-214 form, or current military-issued ID card).

The Little Caesars Veterans Program reflects the company's strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

About Little Caesars

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

