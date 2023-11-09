Edison Interactive Ranked Number 326 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Edison attributes 394% revenue growth to the high demand for advanced screen networks in hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, sports and connected vehicles.

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive today announced it ranked 326 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Edison grew 394% during this period.

Edison's chief executive officer, Jeremy Ostermiller, credits the 394% growth based on the current need for custom screen networks and unique customer experiences in verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, sports and entertainment and connected vehicles. He said, "We are excited to see the growth of customers looking to build unique screen networks which benefit their downstream consumers. Our ability to bring these networks to life and enhance the consumer experience with streaming content, enhanced UI/UX, unparalleled performance and monetization are game changers for our customers".

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29 th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million.

Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Edison

Edison Interactive, with its headquarters in Denver, CO, is renowned for its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses across various sectors. The company's unique SaaS platform allows their customers to bring unique screen experiences to life in verticals such as Hospitality, Sports, Travel, Automotive and Healthcare. These screen experiences allow their customers to turn what is typically a cost center into a potential profit center with the addition of ad revenue through the DOOH ecosystem.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Edison Interactive