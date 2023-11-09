"BEAT THE BOMB" LAUNCHES STEM PROGRAMMING FOR SCHOOLS, HOSTING HUNDREDS OF STUDENTS ON NATIONAL STEM DAY

High-res images can be found HERE

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat The Bomb , the world's first interactive social video game company, announced the launch of its STEM offering for schools by welcoming several hundred students in Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. on National STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Day. The company also announced a ticket donation program for public schools and non-profit afterschool programs.

"Beat The Bomb uses technology and science to bring people together. Since 2017, we have pioneered hi-tech game rooms, team-building video games, and incredible special effects endings," said CEO and Founder, Alex Patterson. "Our goal with our STEM program is to inspire the next generation of creative technologists. From laser beams to motion sensors, air cannons to circuit boards, and projection walls to coding, we want to teach kids the building blocks of Beat The Bomb and interactive video gaming."

Beat The Bomb's STEM offering, aimed at grades 5-12, consists of a 60-minute hands-on interactive workshop, followed by playing the Beat The Bomb team video game. During a "Circuit Breaker" workshop, students learned the fundamentals of electronics in a soldering class led by Beat The Bomb instructors. A "Gravity Challenge" requires students to prevent an egg from smashing, learning about the forces acting upon an object in motion. During "The Laser Lab" workshop, students build a laser maze using emitters, mirrors, and the sensors used in the company's tech-enabled game rooms.

Several hundred students from various non-profits and schools participated in the event, including School's Out New York City SONYC , Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School , Digital Pioneers Academy , See Forever at Maya Angelou Public Charter School , and Rocketship Public Schools . "Our students at SONYC are obsessed with Beat The Bomb," said Program Director at SONYC, Sherrilee Moore. "It's rare but also rewarding to witness students having so much fun in what is also an intensely rich learning environment. Engaging with Beat The Bomb has been a game changer in getting more participants to sign up to our program. This partnership has been phenomenal and we look forward to continuously working with this amazing organization so that our participants can continue developing skills in STEM to impact their lives and their communities."

After the STEM workshops, students played Beat The Bomb's 1-hour Mission Experience, developing their team-building skills in group video games, before trying to disarm a giant paint and foam bomb. Students also enjoyed the "Game Bays", Beat The Bomb's 3-walled arcade lounge, playing a library of short interactive social games. They rounded out the event with pizza from Beat The Bomb's "Bomb Bar" and a goodie bag with custom STEM Day merchandise.

Beat The Bomb also announced a new ticket donation program to give away 1,000 tickets annually per location to youth non-profits and public schools. "American children need to keep up with the rest of the world in STEM skills. Beat The Bomb wants to do our part by making our fun experience and related STEM programming more accessible regardless of budget," said Patterson.

In the coming year, Beat The Bomb is dedicated to expanding its network of public and private schools, and non-profit educational organizations interested in becoming partners, with access to discounted event rates and custom STEM events. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Beat The Bomb using the below link.

BEAT THE BOMB is the world's first immersive social video game company. The company's first location of the multiplayer live gaming challenge is located in Dumbo, Brooklyn, and uses an innovative digital, interactive game system to reimagine the intersection of technology and human social connection for entertainment. Since opening in 2017, Beat The Bomb has hosted over 200,000 players from all over New York, the U.S., and the world, including hundreds of corporate team outings, school groups, and non-profit organizations. It is among the highest-ranking activities in all of New York City based on its 11,000 Google Reviews at a 4.9-out-of-5-star ranking and TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award. Beat The Bomb offers a full range of special event services including STEM Workshops, Kid and Adult Birthday parties, Corporate Tournaments, and Bachelorette parties. Beat The Bomb will be expanding across the country in 2023. Visit www.BeatTheBomb.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @beatthebomb.

